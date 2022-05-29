‘It gives us hope’: Huntington’s Disease patients in Moray help fund pioneering research in hunt for cure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

‘It gives us hope’: Huntington’s Disease patients in Moray help fund pioneering research in hunt for cure

By David Mackay
May 29, 2022, 6:00 am
Huntington's Disease campaigners in Moray Jock Anderson, Brian Watt, Jock Savage. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media
Huntington's Disease campaigners in Moray Jock Anderson, Brian Watt, Jock Savage. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Families with the incurable Huntington’s Disease gene in Moray have backed pioneering research with cash that could help people across the world.

The genetic condition has passed through countless generations with parents having a 50% chance of passing it to their children.

Northern Scotland is believed to be a global hotspot for the disease with it being five times more common in the region than the global average.

Huntington’s solidarity in Moray

Families in Moray came together in 2018 to provide support and solidarity to those diagnosed with the genetic condition and their loved ones.

The group was initially set up to share advice and practical tips on how to cope with the increasingly debilitating disease, which leads to the gradual loss of being able to talk, walk and perform simple tasks as well as causing behavioural changes.

However, quickly after being established the campaigners began collecting donations from tireless fundraising to also be used to support families.

Brian Watt undergoing tests as part of the Huntington’s study with Professor Zofia Miedzybrodzka. Photo: Scott Baxter/DCT Media

Campaigners have now donated £2,000 to support the work of Aberdeen University genetic specialist Professor Zosia Miedzybrodzka, who is conducting research as part of a global Huntington’s Disease (HD) trial.

Brian Watt, a member of the Moray group, was diagnosed with the condition in 2016 and is taking part in the 18-month Huntington’s research study.

The Hopeman resident is one of nearly 500 participants across the world, which includes six Scots, who are taking two tablets twice a day as part of the Proof-HD trial.

Mr Watt also visits Professor Miedzybrodzka regularly for cognitive tests to assess whether the drug is halting the progress of HD.

Mr Watt explained the group was also supporting local families but felt passionately about supporting research that could help HD patients across the world.

‘Every penny makes a difference’

He said: “Trials like these are what give families hope that one day there will be a cure.

“Our priority is always to support local families and the national Scottish Huntington’s Association, but we had some extra funds and decided it was better being put to use.

“We have a specialist HD nurse in Moray who lets us know if there are families struggling needing assistance, for instance there was a young girl who recently moved into sheltered housing that we supported.

The donation from the Moray HD group will help fund Huntington’s research. Pictured: Brian Watt and Professor Zosia Miedzybrodzka. Photo: Scott Baxter/DCT Media

“The research isn’t going to help me. I’m in my 60s and had a good life, but we want to provide a lifeline for the next generation.”

Professor Miedzybrodzka, who is Aberdeen University’s professor of medical genetics, explained the money from the Moray Huntington’s group was “highly valued.

She said: “The funding will go towards research nurse time to expand the number of studies we can take part in, and will support a locally based study we are starting with the Rowett Institute on nutrition in Huntington’s Disease.

“We are very, very grateful to families who support our research programme through NHS Grampian charities, and want to just indicate that every penny makes a difference.”

‘Solidarity gives us hope’: Huntington’s Disease campaigners in Moray say new support group has lifted spirits in face of incurable illness

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]