Missing Keith man Douglas Scott traced ‘safe and well’ By Ellie Milne May 30, 2022, 6:41 am Updated: May 30, 2022, 8:16 am Douglas Scott has been traced safe and well. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A Moray man reported missing after leaving home on Sunday evening has now been found. Douglas Scott was last seen leaving his home in Keith with his two dogs at around 6pm on Sunday. Police confirmed he has now been traced “safe and well” and thanked the public for sharing the appeal. Douglas Scott, who had been reported missing from Keith, has been traced safe and well. We'd like to thank everyone who shared our appeal. pic.twitter.com/HCaPIUpsC0 — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) May 30, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Missing Banchory man Richard May found ‘safe and well’ Missing Inverness man Martin MacLean traced safe and well Missing teen last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well Missing 37-year-old man from Peterculter has been found