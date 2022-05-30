Missing Keith man Douglas Scott traced ‘safe and well’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Moray man reported missing after leaving home on Sunday evening has now been found.

Douglas Scott was last seen leaving his home in Keith with his two dogs at around 6pm on Sunday.

Police confirmed he has now been traced “safe and well” and thanked the public for sharing the appeal.

Douglas Scott, who had been reported missing from Keith, has been traced safe and well. We'd like to thank everyone who shared our appeal. pic.twitter.com/HCaPIUpsC0 — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) May 30, 2022