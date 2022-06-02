Missing Moray man last seen in Kirkintilloch may be back in Moray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A missing Moray man who was last seen in Kirkintilloch may have returned to Moray, according to police.

Edward Findlay, 57, was last seen in the Kirkintilloch/Lennoxtown area but officers now believe that he may have returned to the Moray area.

He is described as 6ft tall with a proportionate build with close cropped, grey hair.

He has tattoos on both arms. The public is urged not to approach him but to report any sightings to police.

Detective Inspector Barry Stewart said: “We want to trace Edward Findlay as quickly as possible and I’d be interested to hear from anyone who has information.

“I would like to reassure people that considerable and extensive efforts are being put into locating him.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference PS-20220530-2636.”