Missing Aberdeen woman Joan McIntosh may have travelled to Highlands By Ellie Milne June 2, 2022, 10:29 pm Joan McIntosh has been reported missing. An appeal has been launched to help trace a woman reported missing from Aberdeen. Joan McIntosh was last seen in the city on Thursday and is believed to have travelled to the Highlands. The 55-year-old is described as being 5ft7ins and of heavy build with short grey hair. She also wears glasses. Police have said she has access to a red Hyundai with the registration SW59 LCA. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2640 from June 2. Anonymous reports can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.