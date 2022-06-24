£328m available to benefit communities across Moray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Communities across Moray could benefit from a total of £328 million in funding opportunities over the next 10 years.

Cash for Moray is available to tackle poverty, inequality and regenerate town centres.

Over the last few months there has been an increase in funding streams available from the UK and Scottish governments as well as the lottery.

But time pressures and the amount of work needed to compile businesses’ cases for applications could mean missing out.

Of the £328 million, £100 million has already been secured for the Moray Growth Deal, with a further £10 million for the Place Based investment programme and £1.5 million from the Crown Estate Fund already agreed.

‘Unprecedented’ funding

Economic growth and regeneration manager Reni Milburn sets out opportunities that could benefit the area.

The detail is in her report, due to go before a meeting of Moray Council next week.

She said: “The scale and breadth of funding available, as well as delivery time scales, is unprecedented.

“The combination of Growth Deal, Just Transition, UK Levelling Up and Shared Prosperity Fund on top of traditional funding streams … represents potential investment levels in Moray over the next 10 years totalling £328 million.”

The potential cash for Moray comes from different sources. There is potential for £100 million to come from the Just Transition fund. Another £35 million of UK Levelling Up money is available.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund could provide the other £17 million.

Smaller pots of money from other cash streams could be used for match funding larger projects.

Cash for Moray: Big prizes available

Ms Milburn said: “To access most of these funds requires detailed business cases or investment plans with evidence of demand and need, strategic fit with national, regional and local strategies alongside with outputs and outcomes for any proposed interventions.

“It will be difficult to prioritise or turn down opportunities for funding, as these funds operate at different scales, the big prizes associated with the Growth Deal, Levelling Up and Just Transition funds can overshadow some of the smaller regeneration and other funds that make a real difference to smaller towns and communities in Moray.”

Councillors will discuss the report on cash for Moray next week.

