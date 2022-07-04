Aberdeen University Graduations: Psychology student gains ‘valuable’ experience at university and in volunteer role

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A volunteer custody visitor is celebrating her success after picking up a degree in psychology and sociology.

Kaleigh Innes said she was drawn to Aberdeen University’s historical and traditional campus and is grateful for her four years there.

The 21-year-old, from Elgin, said: “I always had a big interest in psychology so that was always the route I wanted to go down.

“I studied sociology for a year on an HNC course and I really liked it. I wanted to study them both.”

She juggled her studies with a voluntary role as an independent custody visitor, which involves going to local police stations such as in Inverness, Elgin, Aberdeen and Dundee to check on the treatment and welfare of those in custody.

Describing it as an “interesting” and enjoyable experience she said: “I chose that because it’s really quite relevant to the path I want to go down and what I want to do.”

Miss Innes hopes to pursue a masters in forensic psychology.

Years at university were an ‘insightful experience’

Miss Innes was joined by her parents and grandparents for the celebrations at P&J Live, and said she felt “lucky” as many students have had their plans ruined by the ongoing travel chaos.

“I liked gaining independence,” she said. “It was really quite insightful for me, moving away from home for the first time, having to mature a bit and make new friends. I did quite enjoy the experience.”

She now plans to return to Elgin for a year to spend more time with family before pursuing her masters.