Aberdeen University Graduations: Elgin geologist encourages students to ask for help

Kirsten Flett was able to turn around her whole university experience by asking for help.

The 21-year-old graduated from Aberdeen University today with a first class degree in geology and petroleum geology.

However, she says just a year ago she could not picture herself walking across the stage to receive her certificate.

“My university experience isn’t what I thought it would be to be honest – with Covid and lots of other things,” she said.

“If you’d asked me this time last year if I’d be here, I would have said no.

“So, to be here with my family and everyone else is so nice. I’m happy but also kind of shocked.”

‘Everything is a learning curve’

Miss Flett, from Elgin, said she was able to get back on track with her degree after seeking help from a mentor earlier this year.

“In the last six months, that’s when I turned my time at university around,” she said.

“I had a conversation with one of my supervisors, who became a mentor to me, and having that one conversation – while walking across a bog – was probably my highlight of the four years.

“If that didn’t happen, I wouldn’t be in the position I am now.”

Looking back on her experience, she is able to recognise the significant impact that moment had on her life – and she is now encouraging other students to reach out too.

“If you want to succeed at university and you need help, you should definitely ask for it. If you just reach out to somebody, it will help you,” she said.

“Of course, everyone has the challenges but perspective is everything and if you can make it out the other side then everything is a learning curve”

Now her undergraduate course is finished, Miss Flett plans to head south to keep studying, and will either be completing a masters in London or a PhD in Bristol.