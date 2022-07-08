Aberdeen University Graduations: Elgin geologist encourages students to ask for help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen University Graduations: Elgin geologist encourages students to ask for help

By Ellie Milne
July 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kirsten Flett has received her degree in geology and petroleum geology from Aberdeen University. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Kirsten Flett has received her degree in geology and petroleum geology from Aberdeen University. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Kirsten Flett was able to turn around her whole university experience by asking for help.

The 21-year-old graduated from Aberdeen University today with a first class degree in geology and petroleum geology.

However, she says just a year ago she could not picture herself walking across the stage to receive her certificate.

“My university experience isn’t what I thought it would be to be honest – with Covid and lots of other things,” she said.

“If you’d asked me this time last year if I’d be here, I would have said no.

“So, to be here with my family and everyone else is so nice. I’m happy but also kind of shocked.”

Four years of hard work have paid off for Kirsten Flett. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

‘Everything is a learning curve’

Miss Flett, from Elgin, said she was able to get back on track with her degree after seeking help from a mentor earlier this year.

“In the last six months, that’s when I turned my time at university around,” she said.

“I had a conversation with one of my supervisors, who became a mentor to me, and having that one conversation – while walking across a bog – was probably my highlight of the four years.

“If that didn’t happen, I wouldn’t be in the position I am now.”

Looking back on her experience, she is able to recognise the significant impact that moment had on her life – and she is now encouraging other students to reach out too.

“If you want to succeed at university and you need help, you should definitely ask for it. If you just reach out to somebody, it will help you,” she said.

“Of course, everyone has the challenges but perspective is everything and if you can make it out the other side then everything is a learning curve”

Now her undergraduate course is finished, Miss Flett plans to head south to keep studying, and will either be completing a masters in London or a PhD in Bristol.

