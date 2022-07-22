A96 closed due to fuel spill in Elgin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road is closed in both directions due to a fuel spill in Elgin.

The route has been shut in the town due to a large amount of fuel on the road.

The incident happened between Haugh Road and Cumming Street in the centre of Elgin

❗️NEW ⌚️14:50#A96 On the A96 heading Eastbound and Westbound between Haughs Road and Cumming Road there is a fuel spillage and the road is closed. Please plan ahead as best as possible. @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/PjvyEaGPBe — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 22, 2022

Motorists are being warned to plan ahead and expect delays as efforts to contain the spillage continue.

More as we get it.

