Ouch! Elgin City fan goes viral after ball sends soup and sausage roll flying

An Elgin City fan has gone viral after “arguably the best picture ever taken at a football match” was posted online.

The picture shows Elgin fan Kevin Russell getting hit by a ball during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup at Borough Briggs, with the contents of his cup of soup flying around while continuing to eat his sausage roll.

Standing next to him is a woman who is seen flinching, or “dabbing” according to some people, as the ball comes near her, a move which has been described online as mimicking Canadian rapper Drake.

Arguably the best picture ever taken at a football match. 📸 ⚽️ We would love to know the name of this supporter so he can get some free refreshments at our next match 😂 🥧 pic.twitter.com/01oAzPo5CQ — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) July 24, 2022

A tweet from Elgin City Football Club, which included the photo, said: “Arguably the best picture ever taken at a football match. We would love to know the name of this supporter so he can get some free refreshments at our next match.”

So far, the tweet has had over 1,100 retweets and 9,400 plus likes, with even the Scottish Professional Football League‘s (SPFL) match ball supplier Mitre getting involved by tweeting: “Happy to have played a part.”

Football fan Lewis MacNeacail posted on Twitter: “He is, heroically, refusing to give up eating. Hero.”

🤣🤣🤣This captured at today's #QueenOfTheSouth game. OH MY DAYS absolutely loving this 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/K0kkm8qKcT — Chris⚽️Q.o.S💙#RecoveryPosse (@ChrisCo71366755) July 23, 2022

BBC Scotland TV programme A View from the Terrace also shared the image, tweeting: “Queen of the South fan gets a dab in to celebrate their 2-0 win over Elgin City yesterday.”

The photo was first shared by Queens fan Chris Cook from Dumfries, who was scrolling through the action from the match and shared it to his Twitter account, he said: “It just went absolutely mental, it just went absolutely off the charts.”

The Borough Briggs side play their next match at home on Saturday, July 30, as they open their League Two campaign with a visit from East Fife.