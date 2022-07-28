Moray Council swings into action with £140,000 for two playparks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Council has announced the two playparks set for £70,000-worth of funding each this year, during Love Parks Week.

Following community consultation and voting, Morven play area in Findochty and Logie Park in Cullen will be upgraded by the local authority.

Each will have new equipment installed by the end of March 2023.

Moray Council allocates capital funding to upgrade two playparks each year on a condition scoring basis, improving the lowest scoring first.

The Logie Park project has been supplemented by a further £4,000 raised by the community to install an ability-inclusive roundabout.

The Moray Council’s open spaces team and community support unit said it looked forward to continuing to working with communities across Moray to improve play parks.

James Hunter, open spaces manager, said the transformation of the parks is “just magical”.

He said: “We’d love to do more, faster but it’s just not possible to get round the whole of Moray in one go.

“We’re looking forward to replicating the positive community engagement we’ve experienced in Rothes, Hopeman, Cullen and Findochty in other towns as we roll out our programme of improvements.

“We love our parks all-year round and we enjoy seeing people using them responsibly.”

Council invest over £200k in play parks

Moray Council has invested more than £200,000 in new play equipment across the region so far.

Recently, Rothes benefitted from £50,000 of funding, with Rothes Community Playpark Group providing £110,000 more from community fundraising.

Nicola Cowie, from the Rothes Community Playpark group said: “We’re very lucky with what we have here as a community. Everybody realised during the first lockdown that we needed a good outdoor space with plenty to do and it’s why I wanted to kickstart the project.

“So many people wanted to be involved with fundraising, and a lot of local businesses helped us. From large cash donations to giving raffle prizes, taking part in events and really pulling together everyone has fully supported the project.

“Next to be added is the picnic area, the contractor is ready to start in the next few weeks and I look forward to seeing the community enjoy the park for the next 20 years or more.”

What is Love Parks Week?

Love Parks Week, run by Keep Britain Tidy, is set up to celebrate and support the efforts of volunteers and workers up and down the country to maintain and protect our green spaces.

It provides a week of action from July 29 to August 5 for park volunteers and organisers to run events in local areas.