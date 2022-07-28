Moray Council swings into action with £140,000 for two playparks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Moray Council swings into action with £140,000 for two playparks

By Lauren Taylor
July 28, 2022, 2:44 pm
Rothes park was recently upgraded. Supplied by Moray Council.
Rothes park was recently upgraded. Supplied by Moray Council.

Moray Council has announced the two playparks set for £70,000-worth of funding each this year, during Love Parks Week.

Following community consultation and voting, Morven play area in Findochty and Logie Park in Cullen will be upgraded by the local authority.

Each will have new equipment installed by the end of March 2023.

Moray Council allocates capital funding to upgrade two playparks each year on a condition scoring basis, improving the lowest scoring first.

The Logie Park project has been supplemented by a further £4,000 raised by the community to install an ability-inclusive roundabout.

The Moray Council’s open spaces team and community support unit said it looked forward to continuing to working with communities across Moray to improve play parks.

James Hunter, open spaces manager, said the transformation of the parks is “just magical”.

He said: “We’d love to do more, faster but it’s just not possible to get round the whole of Moray in one go.

“We’re looking forward to replicating the positive community engagement we’ve experienced in Rothes, Hopeman, Cullen and Findochty in other towns as we roll out our programme of improvements.

“We love our parks all-year round and we enjoy seeing people using them responsibly.”

Council invest over £200k in play parks

Moray Council has invested more than £200,000 in new play equipment across the region so far.

Recently, Rothes benefitted from £50,000 of funding, with Rothes Community Playpark Group providing £110,000 more from community fundraising.

Playpark in Rothes was recently upgraded.spak Supplied by Moray Council.

Nicola Cowie, from the Rothes Community Playpark group said: “We’re very lucky with what we have here as a community. Everybody realised during the first lockdown that we needed a good outdoor space with plenty to do and it’s why I wanted to kickstart the project.

“So many people wanted to be involved with fundraising, and a lot of local businesses helped us. From large cash donations to giving raffle prizes, taking part in events and really pulling together everyone has fully supported the project.

“Next to be added is the picnic area, the contractor is ready to start in the next few weeks and I look forward to seeing the community enjoy the park for the next 20 years or more.”

What is Love Parks Week?

Love Parks Week, run by Keep Britain Tidy, is set up to celebrate and support the efforts of volunteers and workers up and down the country to maintain and protect our green spaces.

It provides a week of action from July 29 to August 5 for park volunteers and organisers to run events in local areas.

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[title]]