Home News Moray

Hundreds of Buckie homes and businesses hit by power cut

By Denny Andonova
August 4, 2022, 4:48 pm Updated: August 4, 2022, 7:30 pm
Power lines
Power lines

Hundreds of homes and businesses in Buckie were left without electricity on Thursday afternoon due to a power cut.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) reported a fault in their supply network at around 4pm.

A total of 122 postcodes in the town’s AB56 area were affected by the outage.

Engineers were sent to resolve the issue and power was fully restored by 7pm.

Full list of postcodes affected:

AB56 1AA
AB56 1AG
AB56 1AW
AB56 1AZ
AB56 1BB
AB56 1BE
AB56 1BG
AB56 1BP
AB56 1BT
AB56 1BU
AB56 1BW
AB56 1BX
AB56 1BY
AB56 1BZ
AB56 1DA
AB56 1DB
AB56 1DD
AB56 1DE
AB56 1DF
AB56 1DG
AB56 1DH
AB56 1DJ
AB56 1DL
AB56 1DN
AB56 1DP
AB56 1DQ
AB56 1DR
AB56 1DS
AB56 1DT
AB56 1DU
AB56 1DW
AB56 1DX
AB56 1EA
AB56 1EB
AB56 1ED
AB56 1EF
AB56 1EG
AB56 1EH
AB56 1EJ
AB56 1EL
AB56 1EN
AB56 1EP
AB56 1EQ
AB56 1EU
AB56 1EW
AB56 1EY
AB56 1EZ
AB56 1FA
AB56 1FE
AB56 1FF
AB56 1FG
AB56 1FH
AB56 1FJ
AB56 1FL
AB56 1FN
AB56 1FQ
AB56 1FR
AB56 1FS
AB56 1FT
AB56 1FW
AB56 1FX
AB56 1FY
AB56 1FZ
AB56 1GA
AB56 1GB
AB56 1GD
AB56 1GE
AB56 1GF
AB56 1GG
AB56 1GH
AB56 1GJ
AB56 1GL
AB56 1GN
AB56 1GP
AB56 1GQ
AB56 1GR
AB56 1JE
AB56 1JF
AB56 1JG
AB56 1LE
AB56 1LF
AB56 1LG
AB56 1LH
AB56 1LZ
AB56 1QE
AB56 1QF
AB56 1QG
AB56 1QH
AB56 1QN
AB56 1QP
AB56 1QR
AB56 1QS
AB56 1QU
AB56 1QY
AB56 1RD
AB56 1RE
AB56 1RJ
AB56 1RN
AB56 1RP
AB56 1RQ
AB56 1RR
AB56 1RS
AB56 1RT
AB56 1RX
AB56 1SA
AB56 1SF
AB56 1YA
AB56 4AB
AB56 4AD
AB56 4AE
AB56 4DX
AB56 4HE
AB56 4HJ
AB56 4HL
AB56 4HR
AB56 5AA
AB56 5AD
AB56 5AF
AB56 5AG
AB56 5AR
AB56 5AT
AB56 5EH

[[title]]

[[text]]

