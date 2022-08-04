Hundreds of Buckie homes and businesses hit by power cut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of homes and businesses in Buckie were left without electricity on Thursday afternoon due to a power cut.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) reported a fault in their supply network at around 4pm.

A total of 122 postcodes in the town’s AB56 area were affected by the outage.

Engineers were sent to resolve the issue and power was fully restored by 7pm.

Full list of postcodes affected:

