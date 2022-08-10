Elgin houses evacuated as suspected grenades found in house

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin houses have been evacuated due to suspected grenades that have been found.

Bomb disposal teams have been called in to assist.

Police were called to the scene at around 1.05pm on Wednesday, August 10.

The suspected grenades were found in a house on Braemorriston Road, around the corner from the Moray Motor Museum.

A police spokesman said: “Explosive ordnance disposal are attending and neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

“There is no risk to the wider public.”

Police do not have their own explosive ordnance disposal and it is expected that the army or navy will be called in for support.

An army spokesman said that he could not comment on the situation and that all information would have to be issued by the police.

Moray Council has also been approached for a response.

More to follow.