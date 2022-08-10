A9 closed near Newtonmore following two-vehicle crash involving lorry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A9 Aviemore to Inverness road has been shut and emergency services are attending the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Newtonmore.

Police confirmed the incident happened around 4.50pm.

Two fire crews from Newtonmore and Aviemore, police and the ambulance service are attending the scene near Newtonmore after a lorry and car collided.

It is not yet clear if anyone has been injured.

UPDATE❗️⌚️17:19#A9 Newtonmore The carriageway is

⛔️CLOSED⛔️

in both directions

due to a collision Police are en-route🚓#TakeCare on approach and use #AltRoute if possible@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/cQq18v0lde — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 10, 2022

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We received reports of crash between a car and a lorry at 4.52pm.

“Two appliances are currently at the scene to help assist the ambulance service.”

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and use the diversion routes put in place.

The A9 is currently closed at Newtonmore, south of Kingussie, due to a two vehicle crash that happened around 4.50pm. Emergency Services are in attendance and road users are advised to avoid the area.” pic.twitter.com/uLdf3B0QfP — Northern Police (@northernPolice) August 10, 2022

Police released a statement on Twitter saying: “The A9 is currently closed at Newtonmore, south of Kingussie, due to a two vehicle crash that happened around 4.50pm.

“Emergency services are in attendance and road users are advised to avoid the area.”

More to follow.