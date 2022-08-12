What to expect from Moray’s first-ever Pride event bringing LGBT+ people together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

What to expect from Moray’s first-ever Pride event bringing LGBT+ people together

By Ross Hempseed
August 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 12, 2022, 1:09 pm
Pride in Moray will be held on September 3. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Moray is to host its first-ever Pride event aiming to raise the visibility of the LGBT+ community in the region.

The event is being organised by Pride in Moray, a new venture started aiming to promote diversity and inclusivity in the county.

Moray is one of the last areas in Scotland to put together its own pride event, and the chair of the event says it’s high time there was that visibility for LGBT+ people.

While Moray has large towns such as Elgin, Buckie and Forres, many people live in remote areas.

It is hoped this event will hopefully connect people with their own tribe.

Statistics show that across Scotland, hate crime incidents are on the rise. From 2019/20 to 2020/21 the total rose from 1,508 to 1,580.

Hate crimes relating to sexual orientation in Aberdeen rose from 105 to 117 in the past year.

Homophobic and transphobic hate crimes can have a devastating impact on LGBTI communities, so events celebrating differences often can help offset this negativity.

Pride in Moray will take place on Saturday, September 3, with a colourful parade through the streets of Elgin to Cooper Park.

Empowering speeches will be made to the brightly dressed crowd, letting them know the power of pride and promoting visibility in the wider community.

Pride is all about inclusion, so organisers want those who feel unsure about their sexual orientation or nervous about their first pride event to feel welcomed and supported.

Rural isolation affects LGBT+ communities in Moray

Kay Percy, chair of the Pride in Moray event, said: “It has been 50 years since the first pride event in London, and nothing has ever been done in Moray, so we wanted to change that.

“Moray is similar to the Highlands in that it has several main urban centres, but a lot of it is rural and scattered, so rural isolation plays a big part for the LGBT+ community.

“Within Moray, we are a very disparate community and we felt, now that we have opened back up again, it’s essential to get people to meet each other and realise they are not alone.

Grampian and Highland Pride are already celebrated with the former returning in 2021 with a pride march. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

“When we come together, and we are visible to not just Moray, but to each other, it does help people with the mental health aspect and the social stigma attached to the LGBT+ community.”

Mrs Percy says the LGBT+ community must maintain a level of visibility to act as a beacon for those who are lost or questioning their identity but are unsupported.

Moray councillors voted unanimously in favour of staging the event with one councillor highlighting verbal and physical abuse against LGBT+ people was an issue in Moray.

Being the first-ever event in Moray, it gives organisers a rough idea of where and who makes up the Moray LGBT+ community.

Mrs Percy hopes this first Pride in Moray event will be “the start of many beautiful and wonderful things to come” for the people of Moray.

To find out more about the Pride in Moray event, click here.

