Speyside Brewery back in business at bigger premises after Covid-related hiatus

By Ellie Milne
August 15, 2022, 4:54 pm
Speyside Brewery founder Seb Jones will continue as managing director.
A Forres-based brewery is back in business after taking a break during the pandemic.

Speyside Brewery was mothballed when Covid hit but is now ready to re-launch from its new bigger premises which is just a few yards from its original site.

Founded by Seb Jones, the company produces beers and lagers influenced by the area’s rivers and landscape.

He will be continuing his role as managing director and leading the company’s development.

“I am so pleased to be continuing this dream of mine, and to have investors that believe in it just as strongly is fantastic,” Mr Jones said.

“In larger premises with our equipment, recipes and passion, we will be targeting markets that I believe have always been under-served by beers from Speyside, and Scotland in general.

“Servicing that and responding to our loyal local customers will mean we’ll be flat out from the get-go.”

The award-winning business has previously teamed up with one of Speyside’s biggest distillers to create an influential IPA-influenced whisky and a beer aged in the same single malt casks.

Seb Jones with new directors Naidene and Katalin Urquhart. Supplied by Speyside Brewery.

Creating employment and happy customers

Production will resume on its best-selling Findhorn Killer IPA and its lager influenced by Randolph’s Leap.

“We’ll be resurrecting many of our beers, and I’m already developing some new ones too,” Mr Jones continued.

“Many of the new beers will be in direct response to the changing landscape of the drinks market. But importantly for our local economy we’ll be creating employment, which along with happy customers I find the most satisfying elements of business.”

Speyside Brewery is also welcoming new investments and new directors, including Moray businesswoman Naidene Urquhart and restaurateur Katalin Urquhart.

“Seb and Speyside Brewery produced exceptional beers and it’s great to be able to help that journey continue,”Ms Urquhart said.

“In addition, it had very strong roots in the Speyside and Forres community, which we are very keen on growing along with the brewery.”

The company is actively recruiting a head brewer and administration personnel, with more roles to be created into next year.

