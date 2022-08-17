Opportunity missed – Could Elgin’s ditched western link road solve the town’s traffic woes?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Opportunity missed – Could Elgin’s ditched western link road solve the town’s traffic woes?

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
August 17, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 17, 2022, 12:10 pm
Traffic issues are the main concern for councillors giving their views on two major developments in Elgin.

Traffic issues are the main concern for councillors over proposals for a new housing development and schools in Elgin.

Members of Moray Council planning and regulatory services committee were this week asked to give their views on two proposal of application notices for the town.

One is for a 450 pupil primary school in the north. The other is for homes with a school site that forms part of the Elgin south masterplan.

Conservative councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt noted the development to the south is close to a proposed route for an Elgin bypass, part of dualling the A96.

SNP member for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter called for consideration to be given to the impact on the A941 road that runs through New Elgin, where there are pinch points.

Labour councillor for Elgin South John Divers. Picture by Jason Hedges

Amber Dunbar, Conservative councillor for Elgin North, raised concerns. She worried about parents dropping off children at the new Findrassie school then going into town. She said it could create a potential “nightmare” at the junction of Covesea Road and Lossiemouth Road.

Labour councillor for Elgin South John Divers called for traffic calming measures to be considered, and reminded the meeting that a ditched road project could have solved some of Elgin’s traffic problems.

He said: “There was an opportunity to deal with the pinch point on the A941 and it was voted down.

“That was the western link road.”

The route that would have connected the south of the town to the north with a new bridge over the railway line, was a key element in the council’s plans to improve the road network in Elgin.

£3m spent on western link road

But it was removed from the capital plan in 2016 after the majority of councillors voted against it.

More than £3 million was spent on preparation work for the link road that never came to fruition.

The school in the north includes a nursery and additional support needs unit, with an outdoor play area. It has a car park and drop-off point to the south of Myreside Cottage on Covesea Road.

The site, which is currently farmland is around three hectares in size.

Springfield Properties have lodger the notice for houses and a school to the south-west side of Elgin.

Opportunity missed

Public consultations will be held for both and Elgin Community Council will be asked for their views on the proposals.

Views raised at the meeting held this week will be fed back to the developers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Vandalism of Buckie home results in 'considerable cost of repairs'
0
Archeological dig unearths clues to 19th century whisky production at old Glenlivet Distillery
0
Initial plans for new 450-pupil primary school in Elgin submitted to Moray Council
0
Elgin garden centre warns of looming recession as inflation hits fresh 40-year high
0
Driver taken to hospital following two-car crash on A96 near Lhanbryde
Teenager pedals his way to new world record one north-east castle at a time
1
Fears of depression, bad smells and traffic among concerns raised over Rothes bio-refinery proposal
Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives
'You play Russian Roulette inching out onto the road': Buckie councillor involved in a…
1
Amey takes over management of north-east trunk roads from Bear
0

More from Press and Journal

First ever Buchan Trail Marathon to showcase the area's well-loved sites
Two arrests in Orkney as police investigate separate rapes in Kirkwall
0
Man taken to hospital after one-car crash in Peterhead
0
Vandalism of Buckie home results in 'considerable cost of repairs'
0
Injured crewman transferred to ambulance service in Lerwick by coastguard
0
Aberdeenshire community woodlands could offset 80 people's carbon emissions
0