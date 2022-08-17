Opportunity missed – Could Elgin’s ditched western link road solve the town’s traffic woes?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Traffic issues are the main concern for councillors over proposals for a new housing development and schools in Elgin.

Members of Moray Council planning and regulatory services committee were this week asked to give their views on two proposal of application notices for the town.

One is for a 450 pupil primary school in the north. The other is for homes with a school site that forms part of the Elgin south masterplan.

Conservative councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt noted the development to the south is close to a proposed route for an Elgin bypass, part of dualling the A96.

SNP member for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter called for consideration to be given to the impact on the A941 road that runs through New Elgin, where there are pinch points.

Amber Dunbar, Conservative councillor for Elgin North, raised concerns. She worried about parents dropping off children at the new Findrassie school then going into town. She said it could create a potential “nightmare” at the junction of Covesea Road and Lossiemouth Road.

Labour councillor for Elgin South John Divers called for traffic calming measures to be considered, and reminded the meeting that a ditched road project could have solved some of Elgin’s traffic problems.

He said: “There was an opportunity to deal with the pinch point on the A941 and it was voted down.

“That was the western link road.”

The route that would have connected the south of the town to the north with a new bridge over the railway line, was a key element in the council’s plans to improve the road network in Elgin.

£3m spent on western link road

But it was removed from the capital plan in 2016 after the majority of councillors voted against it.

More than £3 million was spent on preparation work for the link road that never came to fruition.

The school in the north includes a nursery and additional support needs unit, with an outdoor play area. It has a car park and drop-off point to the south of Myreside Cottage on Covesea Road.

The site, which is currently farmland is around three hectares in size.

Springfield Properties have lodger the notice for houses and a school to the south-west side of Elgin.

Opportunity missed

Public consultations will be held for both and Elgin Community Council will be asked for their views on the proposals.

Views raised at the meeting held this week will be fed back to the developers.