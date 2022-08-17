Driver taken to hospital following two-car crash on A96 near Lhanbryde

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A person has been taken to hospital after a crash on involving two cars near Lhanbryde in Moray this morning.

The incident occurred on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road, just to the east of Lhanbryde near Elgin, at around 8.30am.

Officers were on the scene to direct traffic, with both lanes being restricted due to the incident before reopening a short time after 9am.

The driver of one of the vehicles has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Police were unable to confirm if the driver was male or female or what hospital the driver was taken to.