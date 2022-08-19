RAF Lossiemouth launch Poseidon P8 for its first ever search and rescue mission

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A spy plane from RAF Lossiemouth has been used in a search and rescue mission for the first time.

The Poseidon P8 was called to help find two rowers adrift in the Atlantic Ocean.

The rowers were left adrift on a life raft for five hours after their boat sank on Thursday, nearly 920 miles from Land’s End, Cornwall.

Launched from RAF Lossiemouth at 11.30am, the Poseidon – which travels at speeds of up to 564mph and is equipped with sensors and weapon systems for anti-submarine warfare and surveillance – was quickly on the scene.

A Poseidon from @RAFLossiemouth coordinated with @HMCoastguard & merchant ship Nordic Qinngua to rescue 2 transatlantic rowers stranded off the coast of Land’s End. This is the first time the Poseidon has been used in a Search and Rescue capacity. More: https://t.co/yRTMRP2HLt pic.twitter.com/Rpu4Gqr8gx — Royal Air Force (@RoyalAirForce) August 19, 2022

Coastguard confirmed it was the first time this type of jet had been used in a search and rescue mission in the UK.

The rescue effort was launched following a distress alert from the transatlantic rowing vessel at just after 6.10am.

Rowers in ‘good health’

A close-by merchant ship was diverted to assist, while the Poseidon P8 provided an aerial overview of the rescue and relaid information back to shore.

The rowers, from the Faroe Islands, were reported to be in “good health” following the rescue, according to the coastguard.

Rob Priestley, for the coastguard, said: “We are very grateful to the merchant vessel that stopped its busy schedule to rescue these survivors in very challenging weather conditions, and thankful to our friends at the RAF who provided such good support for this incident.”

RAF Wing Commander Adam Smolak of 201 Squadron, said: “This operation showcases the world-leading capability of the Poseidon aircraft and coupled with the highly skilled crews, we were able to bring to bear the capability at short notice and help rescue the rowers.”