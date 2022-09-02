Superheroes in swimsuits: Moray cancer survivor returns to water to thank charity who supported her treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Superheroes in swimsuits: Moray cancer survivor returns to water to thank charity who supported her treatment

By Michelle Henderson
September 2, 2022, 11:45 am
Clan Cancer Support Lossiemouth
Veronica Young, centre, was surrounded by friends and family on Saturday as she returned to Wild Swimming for the first time since being dignosed with cancer. Picture by Liam Mcbride.

A Moray superhero has celebrated her return to health with a fundraising dip in the sea.

Veronica Young was a keen swimmer before being diagnosed with cancer in September last year.

She swam once a week, and previously took part in the New Year’s Day dip at Lossiemouth’s West Beach in memory of her father, Robin Young, who died from cancer 11 years ago.

However, while undergoing chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy treatments she was unable to swim.

Almost one year on, the 58-year-old has taken her first dip at the Moray beauty spot.

‘I’m incredibly grateful to get back in the sea’

The sponsored dook, which took place on Saturday, was in aid of charity Clan Cancer Support; a cause very close to her heart.

The charity provides emotional and practical support to people affected by cancer across north-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

It was founded in 1983 to help improve cancer support across the north-east.

The swimmers in superhero costumes standing with the beach behind them
Ms Young completed the swim in aid of Clan Cancer Support. Picture by Liam Mcbride

Ms Young, who is from Garmouth, stayed at the charity’s Haven bed and breakfast facility in Aberdeen while she completed her 15 radiotherapy sessions at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary over the summer.

She says the facility became her “home from home.”

She said: “My room at Clan Haven was lovely, it really was like a home from home, and the staff were so helpful and made me feel comfortable throughout my stay.

“It is true, until you get something like breast cancer you’ve no idea about the support that’s out there.

“Especially with Clan Haven, I didn’t even know that existed as accommodation to stay in when I was going through to get my radiotherapy.

“I had been quite worried about how I was going to afford to stay in Aberdeen for three weeks. It was absolutely amazing.”

‘It was lovely to get back in the water’

Friends, family and Haven guests descended on the Lossiemouth beach at 11am on Saturday.

Dressed as a superhero, Ms Young dived into the sea alongside seven of her closest friends.

Her son was also on hand to lend his support, after travelling from Fife to be there.

Speaking after the event, she said it was great to be back out swimming in open waters.

“It was lovely to get back in the water,” she said.

“This morning I was thinking, what have I done but we all went straight in. We waded in and stayed in the water, swimming around for about 30 minutes.”

Clan Cancer Support Lossiemouth
Ms Young said it was “wonderful” to be able to return to wild swimming. Picture by Liam Mcbride

The 58-year-old has already raised more than £4,700 for various charities by dressing up as a superhero for her hospital appointments following her diagnosis.

Her latest venture has raised more than £400 in donations.

‘You never know what is going to happen tomorrow’

With Ms Young on her road to recovery, she is appealing to the public to follow up on concerns about cancer.

She urges people to “go to the doctor, get checked out” and attend regular screenings to support early diagnosis.

Ms Young said: “I am feeling absolutely fabulous. Chemotherapy affects everyone differently. I have just been really lucky.

“I think keeping myself busy has definitely got me through.

“I still do my various volunteering jobs as well as work full-time, and doing all my fundraising for the various cancer and military charities.”

She added: “My motto has always been life is too short to hesitate. That was my motto even before I was diagnosed with breast cancer, but more so now.

“You never know what is going to happen tomorrow and again I would just urge people to go and get screened for breast cancer or any other type of cancer if they have any suspicions something is wrong. “

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

The north and north-east has some great bicycle-friendly cafes, including the Ride Coffee House in Banchory owned by Simon Burnside and wife Juliette.
Forget the lycra - as the Tour of Britain hits Aberdeen it's the coffee…
0
Lauren Barclay, Natasha Hendry, Natalie stronach, Ailsa Fraser, Corrine Tewnion and Holly grant. Picture by Jason Hedges  
GALLERY: The 21 best pictures from Distilled food and drink festival in Elgin as…
0
Police were alerted to an alleged serious assault in Buckie in the early hours of Friday.
Man, 22, in 'serious' condition after assault in Buckie
0
Amy McKandie standing outside her van with an ice cream cone in her hands
Meet Amy McKandie - Elgin's Mrs Hinch who moonlights in ice cream van as…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Herbert Scott Gallop (KA Scott) outside Elgin Sheriff Court and ,inset, on duty with police at Aberdeen airport in 2008.. Moray. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Exclusive: Former police officer guilty of sexually assaulting female colleague after probe into toxic…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Members of an alleged sexist ?boys? club? of Forres policemen whose conduct was investigated in 2018 could still be prosecuted if new evidence of criminality emerges, prosecutors have said. Picture shows; Retired police officer Herbert Scott Gallop, known as Scott Gallop (DOB: 11/10/68), who was convicted of a single charge of sexual assault on a female colleague while he was a serving police officer. Images of 53-year-old outside Elgin Sheriff Court and uniformed on duty at Aberdeen airport in 2008. . N/A. Supplied by DCT Date; Unknown
Sexist police ‘boys' club’ members could still face prosecution if new evidence of criminality…
Joanne Warnock spotted these fine reindeer for sale in Costco.
Too soon or jingle all the way? Christmas decorations go up for sale
1
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
Cloddach bridge closure is 'cutting communities in half' say campaigners
0
Borough Briggs Road in Elgin is to close for three days. Picture: Google Maps.
Borough Briggs Road in Elgin to close for three days due to Tesco upgrades
0
Moray Council dredger the Selkie has upped its working days but continues to be plagued by maintenance issues.
30 days work in three months - and that's an improvement for the Moray…
1

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Post Thumbnail
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0
Aberdeen's Shahbaaz Tandoori offers a huge variety of dishes. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at…
0
20 August 2022. Harlaw Park, Harlaw Road, Inverurie, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Inverurie Locos FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Inverurie Man of the Match - Mark Souter
Mark Souter says Inverurie need to tighten up ahead of Fraserburgh test
Rab's not sure about driving. It's the other people, and the road signs...
RAB MCNEIL: I'd love to ditch the car, it's the other drivers, see
0
Ross County's Jordan White is relishing the chance to shine against Aberdeen this weekend.
Aberdeen's extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White
1