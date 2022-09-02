Superheroes in swimsuits: Moray cancer survivor returns to water to thank charity who supported her treatment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Moray superhero has celebrated her return to health with a fundraising dip in the sea.

Veronica Young was a keen swimmer before being diagnosed with cancer in September last year.

She swam once a week, and previously took part in the New Year’s Day dip at Lossiemouth’s West Beach in memory of her father, Robin Young, who died from cancer 11 years ago.

However, while undergoing chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy treatments she was unable to swim.

Almost one year on, the 58-year-old has taken her first dip at the Moray beauty spot.

‘I’m incredibly grateful to get back in the sea’

The sponsored dook, which took place on Saturday, was in aid of charity Clan Cancer Support; a cause very close to her heart.

The charity provides emotional and practical support to people affected by cancer across north-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

It was founded in 1983 to help improve cancer support across the north-east.

Ms Young, who is from Garmouth, stayed at the charity’s Haven bed and breakfast facility in Aberdeen while she completed her 15 radiotherapy sessions at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary over the summer.

She says the facility became her “home from home.”

She said: “My room at Clan Haven was lovely, it really was like a home from home, and the staff were so helpful and made me feel comfortable throughout my stay.

“It is true, until you get something like breast cancer you’ve no idea about the support that’s out there.

“Especially with Clan Haven, I didn’t even know that existed as accommodation to stay in when I was going through to get my radiotherapy.

“I had been quite worried about how I was going to afford to stay in Aberdeen for three weeks. It was absolutely amazing.”

‘It was lovely to get back in the water’

Friends, family and Haven guests descended on the Lossiemouth beach at 11am on Saturday.

Dressed as a superhero, Ms Young dived into the sea alongside seven of her closest friends.

Her son was also on hand to lend his support, after travelling from Fife to be there.

Speaking after the event, she said it was great to be back out swimming in open waters.

“It was lovely to get back in the water,” she said.

“This morning I was thinking, what have I done but we all went straight in. We waded in and stayed in the water, swimming around for about 30 minutes.”

The 58-year-old has already raised more than £4,700 for various charities by dressing up as a superhero for her hospital appointments following her diagnosis.

Her latest venture has raised more than £400 in donations.

‘You never know what is going to happen tomorrow’

With Ms Young on her road to recovery, she is appealing to the public to follow up on concerns about cancer.

She urges people to “go to the doctor, get checked out” and attend regular screenings to support early diagnosis.

Ms Young said: “I am feeling absolutely fabulous. Chemotherapy affects everyone differently. I have just been really lucky.

“I think keeping myself busy has definitely got me through.

“I still do my various volunteering jobs as well as work full-time, and doing all my fundraising for the various cancer and military charities.”

She added: “My motto has always been life is too short to hesitate. That was my motto even before I was diagnosed with breast cancer, but more so now.

“You never know what is going to happen tomorrow and again I would just urge people to go and get screened for breast cancer or any other type of cancer if they have any suspicions something is wrong. “