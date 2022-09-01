Moray Council warns love locks trend could damage new £1.8 million Lossiemouth bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Moray Council warns love locks trend could damage new £1.8 million Lossiemouth bridge

By Cameron Roy
September 1, 2022, 12:45 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 1:21 pm
Padlocks on Lossiemouth East Beach Bridge. Pictures by Jason Hedges.
Moray Council has warned of “damaging” padlocks that have been appearing on the new Lossiemouth East Beach Bridge.

The “love locks” have been added to the footbridge, which the local authority says risks damaging its wires.

Over time the weight of the locks can weaken the metal and shorten its lifespan.

In a post on social media, Moray Council asked people to remove their padlocks and stop attaching them.

They warned that any padlocks still attached to the bridge on September 9 will be removed.

Over time the padlocks will damage the wires. Pictures by Jason Hedges.

After the old bridge was closed due to safety concerns in 2019, the community was unable to access the east beach for three years. In May, the new £1.8 million bridge was opened in an emotional ceremony. 

But that is not the only time “love locks” have been appearing on north-east bridges.

Locks will have short lifespan

In 2015, around 300 locks were removed from the Falls of Feugh footbridge on the River Dee.

In 2017, 150 were removed from the River Cowie bridge in Stonehaven.

The practice seems to have been popularised by The Ponts des Arts bridge in Paris.

The Pont des Arts Bridge locks in Paris in 2015.

Couples engrave the locks with their initials and some sentimental words, then toss the keys into the River Seine below to symbolise their eternal love.

In 2015, over 1 million locks were removed from the bridge – weighing 45 tonnes.

Moray Council is keen to prevent a similar situation from happening to the expensive Lossiemouth Bridge.

Watch below for the grand opening of the new East Beach Bridge

‘They’ll bring their troubles and leave them here’: Emotional moment for Lossiemouth community as new East Beach Bridge opens

