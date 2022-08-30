Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Members of the public are being invited to share their views on a proposed new primary school in Elgin.

Findrassie Primary School is planned to accommodate 450 pupils and have provisions for additional support needs and a nursery.

It will also have outdoor areas for play, access to on-site parking and space for drop-offs.

The new school is scheduled to open in 2025, in line with the completion of 500 nearby houses.

Earlier this month, the Planning and Regulatory Services Committee discussed plans for the existing land to the south of Myreside Cottage on Elgin’s Covesea Road.

The Findrassie Masterplan details a vision for the area to be developed into a new neighbourhood over 25 years.

As well as the new primary school, there would be capacity for 1,500 houses, 12 hectares of employment land and community facilities.

The council is now seeking feedback from the community at a pre-application consultation.

A public exhibition will be held at Bishopmill Hall on Wednesday, September 7 between 4pm and 8pm.

People will be able to submit comments on the proposal and view the general design concepts, initial site plans and building layouts.

Any feedback received may be used to further develop the design before the planning application is submitted.

Kathleen Robertson, chairwoman of the council’s education committee, said the school will help meet the anticipated increase in demand for places in the area.

She said: “I strongly encourage residents to attend the upcoming public exhibition on September 7. It’s important that we listen to feedback from the local community to ensure we deliver a school that best meets their needs.”