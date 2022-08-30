Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin

By Ellie Milne
August 30, 2022, 8:52 pm
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.

Members of the public are being invited to share their views on a proposed new primary school in Elgin.

Findrassie Primary School is planned to accommodate 450 pupils and have provisions for additional support needs and a nursery.

It will also have outdoor areas for play, access to on-site parking and space for drop-offs.

The new school is scheduled to open in 2025, in line with the completion of 500 nearby houses.

Earlier this month, the Planning and Regulatory Services Committee discussed plans for the existing land to the south of Myreside Cottage on Elgin’s Covesea Road.

The Findrassie Masterplan details a vision for the area to be developed into a new neighbourhood over 25 years.

As well as the new primary school, there would be capacity for 1,500 houses, 12 hectares of employment land and community facilities.

Kathleen Robertson of Moray Council’s Education, Children’s and Leisure Services Committee. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. 

The council is now seeking feedback from the community at a pre-application consultation.

A public exhibition will be held at Bishopmill Hall on Wednesday, September 7 between 4pm and 8pm.

People will be able to submit comments on the proposal and view the general design concepts, initial site plans and building layouts.

Any feedback received may be used to further develop the design before the planning application is submitted.

Kathleen Robertson, chairwoman of the council’s education committee, said the school will help meet the anticipated increase in demand for places in the area.

She said: “I strongly encourage residents to attend the upcoming public exhibition on September 7. It’s important that we listen to feedback from the local community to ensure we deliver a school that best meets their needs.”

