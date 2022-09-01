A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet’s newest single malt is literally out of this world

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Glenlivet Distillery’s latest single malt hopes to take samplers to infinity and beyond.

Barley seeds have returned to the distillery, and to Earth, after being sent into space in May last year.

The trip was part of a study into whether the seeds could withstand extreme conditions at the International Space Station and still be used to create the iconic single malt.

The seeds will now be but through the same process as all others at the distillery to see how their intergalactic trip has affected them.

Jayne Murphy, marketing director for The Glenlivet said: “We are excited to see how the seeds will perform as they are planted, harvested, malted and distilled into one of our iconic single malts.

“We hope it will produce a new, extra-terrestrial expression with a wonderful taste.”

Dram-tastic discoveries

To celebrate the return of the seeds, new signage at Glenlivet on Speyside will now welcome visitors to ‘Space’-side.

The trial was run by the school of environmental sciences at Guelph University and aims to try to give astronauts on long-term missions better access to fresh produce.

Results will be analysed to see how the barley seeds fared in the extreme conditions of zero gravity.

Mike Dixon, leader of the research, said: “Historically when humans have discovered new land, they have produced alcohol, including whisky.

“As a whisky enthusiast, I want to keep this tradition going as we continue to explore the possibility of life on other planets.”