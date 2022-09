[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The fire service were called to reports of a blaze at Macduff Harbour.

The fire service received a call reporting a fire at the Aberdeenshire harbour at around 11.15am.

One appliance from Banff attended the scene.

A hose reel jet was used to extinguish the flames coming from burning materials in the Macduff Harbour area.

The stop message came back at around 11.30am.