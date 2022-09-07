Decision on closing Cloddach bridge for good deferred

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The decision to close Cloddach bridge seen as a vital link for rural communities has been deferred.

Cloddach bridge near Birnie to the south of Elgin has been closed to vehicles since February.

Members of the economic development and infrastructure committee has pledged to keep the span open for pedestrians and cyclists.

They deferred a decision to shut the bridge until further talks have been held with community representatives.

It comes after a meeting arranged by the Cloddach Bridge Action Group was held at the bridge on Monday evening. There, residents aired their concerns with councillors on the consequences of shutting the span for good.

Issues raised include increased journey times for pupils going to school in Elgin and those travelling to and from work.

There are fears it will cause problems for police, ambulance and fire services getting to emergency situations and increase congestion in Elgin.

However Moray Council has to find £20 million over the next two years to balance the budget.

The most important issue

Speaking at the committee meeting Conservative councillor for Heldon and Laich Bridget Mustard said: “Heldon and Laich Community Council believe Cloddach bridge is the most important issue for them in the last 15 years.”

Independent member for Heldon and Laich John Cowe felt “positive conversations” were had at Monday’s event about the future of the bridge.

But he said that the local authority “simply can’t afford” to replace it.

He said: “The feeling was they wanted to preserve the future of the bridge and would like support from officers of Moray Council.”

Mr Cowe added it was felt a face to face meeting with officials could help the community find a solution or source other funding.

His motion for a meeting between officers, elected members and some campaigners was unanimously agreed.

Deputy chief executive and head of economy, environment and finance Rhona Gunn spoke at the meeting.

She said officers had replied to questions over the bridge received ahead of the report coming before committee.

But she added it would have been inappropriate to take part of a public meeting ahead of that.

Cloddach bridge: let’s talk money

Almost £3 million is needed to replace the bridge, while closing it for good will cost £333,500.

Repairing it so it can take cars and lorries would cost £2.34 million. £435,000 is needed to make it safe for pedestrians and cyclists.

If the span is reopened to vehicles it will bring an economic benefit of £74,000 a year to the area.

A petition calling for the reopening of the bridge has gained support from more than 700 people.

The bridge is seen as a low priority for repair as the maximum diversion for people getting to Elgin from Birnie is six miles.

Also the road is not designated as a critical route as there were fewer than 7,000 vehicle movements a day.

The condition of Cloddach bridge has deteriorated over the last two decades.

In 2001 a 7.5 tonne weight restriction was applied and that was lowered to three tonnes in 2019.

A two-meter height restriction was put in about a year ago to stop non-compliant vehicles from crossing the bridge.

However, it was repeatedly hit in the months before it was closed to motorists.

The issue will return to the committee in November after a meeting with campaigners is held.