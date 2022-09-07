Decision on closing Cloddach bridge for good deferred

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Decision on closing Cloddach bridge for good deferred

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
September 7, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 7, 2022, 7:41 am
A decision to close Cloddach bridge near Birnie has been deferred.
A decision to close Cloddach bridge near Birnie has been deferred.

The decision to close Cloddach bridge seen as a vital link for rural communities has been deferred.

Cloddach bridge near Birnie to the south of Elgin has been closed to vehicles since February.

Members of the economic development and infrastructure committee has pledged to keep the span open for pedestrians and cyclists.

They deferred a decision to shut the bridge until further talks have been held with community representatives.

It comes after a meeting arranged by the Cloddach Bridge Action Group was held at the bridge on Monday evening. There, residents aired their concerns with councillors on the consequences of shutting the span for good.

Issues raised include increased journey times for pupils going to school in Elgin and those travelling to and from work.

There are fears it will cause problems for police, ambulance and fire services getting to emergency situations and increase congestion in Elgin.

Cloddach Bridge near Birnie has been closed to cars and vans since February.

However Moray Council has to find £20 million over the next two years to balance the budget.

The most important issue

Speaking at the committee meeting Conservative councillor for Heldon and Laich Bridget Mustard said: “Heldon and Laich Community Council believe Cloddach bridge is the most important issue for them in the last 15 years.”

Independent member for Heldon and Laich John Cowe felt “positive conversations” were had at Monday’s event about the future of the bridge.

But he said that the local authority “simply can’t afford” to replace it.

He said: “The feeling was they wanted to preserve the future of the bridge and would like support from officers of Moray Council.”

Mr Cowe added it was felt a face to face meeting with officials could help the community find a solution or source other funding.

His motion for a meeting between officers, elected members and some campaigners was unanimously agreed.

Deputy chief executive and head of economy, environment and finance Rhona Gunn spoke at the meeting.

She said officers had replied to questions over the bridge received ahead of the report coming before committee.

But she added it would have been inappropriate to take part of a public meeting ahead of that.

Cloddach bridge: let’s talk money

Almost £3 million is needed to replace the bridge, while closing it for good will cost £333,500.

Repairing it so it can take cars and lorries would cost £2.34 million. £435,000 is needed to make it safe for pedestrians and cyclists.

If the span is reopened to vehicles it will bring an economic benefit of £74,000 a year to the area.

A petition calling for the reopening of the bridge has gained support from more than 700 people.

Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe.

The bridge is seen as a low priority for repair as the maximum diversion for people getting to Elgin from Birnie is six miles.

Also the road is not designated as a critical route as there were fewer than 7,000 vehicle movements a day.

The condition of Cloddach bridge has deteriorated over the last two decades.

In 2001 a 7.5 tonne weight restriction was applied and that was lowered to three tonnes in 2019.

A two-meter height restriction was put in about a year ago to stop non-compliant vehicles from crossing the bridge.

However, it was repeatedly hit in the months before it was closed to motorists.

The issue will return to the committee in November after a meeting with campaigners is held.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe has raised concerns over people from Burghead, Hopeman and the surrounding areas travelling to Lossiemouth to see a GP amid proposed surgery closures.
No 'magic bullet' to solve transport issues for patients in Burghead and Hopeman facing…
0
Maximum taxi fares in Moray could go up by 10% before Christmas.
£32.84 for a Christmas taxi? Consultation on proposed 10% taxi fare rise in Moray
0
forres assault
Man in court accused of murdering his 84-year-old grandmother
names in the woodwork of Highland Bikes in Elgin.
Do names scribbled inside Elgin High Street store provide glimpse into shop's hidden history?
0
Post Thumbnail
Former golf club manager accused of embezzling six-figure sum
Wildflower areas across Moray are to be expanded.
The Wards in Elgin and Millbuies to benefit from £124,000 wildflower funding boost
0
The money is being raised for Caitlin. Supplied by Quarriers.
Inchkeil Vintage Rally to raise money in memory of 15-year-old girl from Forres
0
capercaillie
Concerns raised over the extinction of the capercaillie in Scotland
0
SSEN overhead electricity line
New 120-mile powerline stretching from Peterhead to Beauly to be built to cope with…
0
Stonehaven town centre has been flooded.
Stonehaven town centre deluged as flood and thunderstorm alerts issued for Aberdeenshire and Moray
0

More from Press and Journal

Rich Hall brought his unique brand of stand-up humour and country charm to the Tivoli in Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Rich Hall brings a north-east style hoedown to the Tivoli Theatre
0
Aberdeen Sheriff Court Alexander Henderson...???. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 27/7/2011 POSITIVE ID BY CHRIS SUMNER NOT FOR WEB/NIBYLINE .
Jail for dealer caught with £10,000 of Class A drugs in BMW
Orkney tenants
Tenant satisfaction declines in Orkney as goodwill seen during pandemic fades
0
Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe has raised concerns over people from Burghead, Hopeman and the surrounding areas travelling to Lossiemouth to see a GP amid proposed surgery closures.
No 'magic bullet' to solve transport issues for patients in Burghead and Hopeman facing…
0
Co-owner Karen Twist outside Kinlochewe Hotel.
Highland hotel under new family ownership after £450,000-plus sale
0
Children need to start phonics-based literacy as early as possible, says Anne Glennie. Photo: Shutterstock
International Literacy Day: Why this expert wants to put Biff, Chip and Kipper books…
0