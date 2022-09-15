New buildings for Forres Academy and Buckie High could take a step closer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

New buildings for Forres Academy and Buckie High could take a step closer

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
September 15, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 15, 2022, 11:49 am
Post Thumbnail

Moray’s two worst secondary school buildings could be in line for replacement.

Councillors will be asked to consider applying for Scottish Government funding to rebuild Forres Academy.

There is also an option to seek money to replace Buckie High School as well.

Members were expected to make a decision at a meeting this week on submitting an application to the third phase of the learning estate improvement programme.

However, the education, children’s and leisure services committee was cancelled following the death of the Queen.

The matter will now be discussed at a meeting later in September.

A funding bid could be made to replace Buckie High School.

Any application for funding must be submitted by close of business on October 31.

There is an expectation any projects seeking funding should be completed by the end of 2027.

That is sooner than the 2028-29 time frame the council has for replacing the schools.

Forres Academy is in a worse state than Buckie High – but not by much. Its replacement is priority for the local authority.

It has a D standard for the condition, which is the worst a school can be rated.

Buckie is deemed to be poor with a C mark, but that assessment was done five years ago. There are fears it could have fallen into the lowest category since then.

£5m spent on Forres Academy

Both are below the minimum requirement of a double B mark for condition and suitability.

Forres and Buckie currently rank as B in terms of the size and flexibility of classrooms for learning and teaching. However, that is likely to drop because of the declining condition of the buildings.

Over the last eight years the council has spent almost £5 million trying to sort out  problems at Forres but it has continued to deteriorate.

A successful bid to the fund would see up to 50% of the cost met with the rest footed by the local authority, which has to find budget savings of £20 million in the next two years.

Options to replace Forres Academy include a new secondary school and community hub for £79.2 million, and another for a three to 18 community campus incorporating Applegrove Primary costing £87.4 million.

A major refurbishment and extension is also up for consideration. However, at a projected cost of £91.1 million it is unlikely to be the preferred choice.

3 to 18 campuses being considered

A different site from the current one will be needed for a new Forres Academy. Roysvale common good land is the preferred choice.

There is no refurbishment option for Buckie.

A new build secondary with community hub would cost £84.1 million and a combined three to 18 campus totalling £95.7 million.

Both would have to be constructed within the current school boundary.

In his report programme manager for the learning estate Andy Hall said: “There are benefits of delivering both projects earlier then currently planned.

Councillors will discuss funding bids for Forres Academy and Buckie High School later this month.

“However the delivery of Forres Academy earlier would mitigate the risk relating to the current school condition on terms of school operation and annual repair and maintenance costs.

“The target date of the end of 2027 to deliver either project is challenging.

“The criteria to prioritise the acceleration of one project over the other shows that the difference between the Forres Academy and the Buckie High School projects are small.

“However it is the current and future condition comparison that is viewed as the key factor in favouring one project over another.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Moray tree nursery is a business or investment opportunity for anyone with £3m to spare.
Commercial property: Agent reports keen interest in £3m tree nursery up for grabs in…
1
man assaulted elgin
Man left seriously injured after being assaulted in Elgin town centre
0
Banffshire Lord Lieutenant Andy Simpson cuts the ribbon to officially open the Cullen Heritage Centre with Cullen, Deskford and Portknockie Heritage Group member Brenda Wood.
Three years and 2,000 visitors later, Cullen heritage centre officially opens in old town…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Akbar Kakayi owns Golden Cutz in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin barbershop owner found guilty of domestic assault
Post Thumbnail
The Queen through the eyes of children: Send us your little ones' pictures of…
0
Library file pic of Bothyballad singer Jimmy McBeath/MacBeath.
Remembering Jimmy McBeath: Bothy ballad king to be commemorated in Portsoy
0
The old Post Office in Whitehills. Picture by Google Maps.
Whitehill Post Office to move services to site 165 feet down the road
0
Concerns have been raised about the councils use of 0300 numbers.
New reception and information hubs to open across Moray to support community
0
Raymond Boyne is confronted by paedophile hunters Picture shows; Raymond Boyne is confronted by paedophile hunters. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Watch: Paedophile hunters confront Elgin man who invited 'child' to orgy
The Met Office has predicted a dry day for the Queen's funeral across the north and north-east.
Queen's funeral: What will the weather be like on the bank holiday?
0

More from Press and Journal

Indya Auld and her grandmother Greta. Supplied by MND Scotland.
Aberdeenshire father and daughter hike around the Himalayas to fundraise for gran with MND
0
stromness crash
Two cars involved in crash on A944 at Loch of Skene
0
4 PAUL MACLEOD - 10 DAVID BOOTH
Paul Macleod makes Nairn County return
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae and her son Andrew. N/A. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial day three: Sister knew 'something dreadful had happened'
Orkney harbours masterplan
Orkney council's Scotwind negotiating team to be given another year for talks with developers?
0
The Pitstop
'It is a real family affair': Unique roadside cafe The Pitstop welcomes new owners
0

Editor's Picks