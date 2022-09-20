Moray home in 10-month wait for new electricity meter while getting £1,136 bill for just 83 days of power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Moray home in 10-month wait for new electricity meter while getting £1,136 bill for just 83 days of power

By Ross Hempseed
September 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Liz Allan's mental health has suffered during the her ordeal with Ovo. Photo: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Liz Allan's mental health has suffered during the her ordeal with Ovo. Photo: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

A Moray resident embroiled in an ongoing 10-month dispute with her energy supplier for a new meter is taking desperate steps to reduce costs – while still receiving mounting power bills totalling £13.60 per day.

Liz Allan, her boyfriend and her roommate have now been forced to stop using the washing machine and electric shower for fear of racking up huge energy debt.

Ms Allan, who lives in the rural community of Maggieknockater, near Craigellachie on Speyside, has spoken out against Ovo for their slow efforts to resolve her situation.

It began in November 2021 when Ms Allan called her energy supplier to have a key meter installed to save money after moving into the property in July.

She was told she would have to wait 28 days for the meter to be installed, however, her supplier never got back in touch, so she followed up in January 2022.

Liz Allan’s problems with Ovo began when she tried to get her meter changed. Photo: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Since then, she has received push-backs every time she has called to sort her situation out.

After providing a meter reading in January when her previous roommate moved out, they were shocked to receive a bill of £1,735.11 for six months, or £222.84 per month.

The issue was quickly resolved, and the bill was reduced to £1,337.05, but it left the household in fear it may happen again.

Meanwhile, the previous Ofgem price cap increase in April was to £1,971 per year, or £164.25 per month.

Desperate measures to save electricity

Living at a rural property, Ms Allan decided to switch off unnecessary equipment to save energy.

She said: “We switched all of our storage heaters at the fuse box, our water heater at the fuse box, so we have not had heating or hot water on because we are terrified to turn them on.

“The supplier doesn’t seem interested in doing anything about it. It had got to the point that my mental health was a real struggle, so I was in tears having to think about phoning them. When I got off the phone, I would be in an absolute state.”

Ms Allan had her mum step in to deal with the account, but her supplier needed to speak with her directly because she was the account holder.

Following a huge energy bill, Liz Allan decided to switch of unnecessary electrical items at the fuse box to save money. Picture by Paul Glendell.

She recalled speaking with at least six different people, all of whom said that there were “no appointments available” in her area.

The worst was yet to come when the bill for the three months from February 12, till May 5, – a total of 83 days – came to £1,136.76 or £378.92 per month.

It was a huge surge in the cost of their energy usage, which had been reduced to the bare minimum.

Ms Allan said that she had been from “pillar to post” with her supplier, and they explained that the price hike could be because of their storage heaters.

She argues that, following the first bill, they decided to switch off all the storage heaters at the property.

Household limiting showers and hot meals to save money

The household has had to slash their energy usage, limiting themselves to one or two showers per week, even though they work long hours at a nearby factory.

Ms Allan said: “We limit ourselves to a load each of washing a week. We don’t cook that often. We buy a lot of takeaways because the price of electricity is soaring.

“It’s been so draining, and I suffer from fibromyalgia, so the cold really affects me, so I would be sat in my house with thermals on and was still freezing.”

Liz Allan has made a complaint to Ovo. Photo: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

She is “terrified” that as winter approaches, tasks such as washing will be long and arduous since they have no tumble dryer and can’t afford to put the heating on.

Since this ordeal, Ms Allan has given up on dealing with her supplier and intends to submit a complaint to the energy ombudsman.

A complaint to the ombudsman can only be submitted if the formal complaint to an energy provider has not been resolved within eight weeks.

Ms Allan logged a complaint with Ovo seven weeks ago along with two additional complaints earlier in the year for the same property.

She said: “Ideally, the ombudsman would tell Ovo to replace the meter and provide some compensation because it has been a nightmare and it’s taken a real toll.”

Ovo has been contacted to comment on the case.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

The Queen's funeral was held at Westminster Abbey on Monday. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.
North and north-east invitees 'honoured' to represent home communities at Queen's funeral in London
0
Keighly Goudie announced as Labour candidate for Buckie By-election.
Buckie by-election: Labour announce NHS nurse as their candidate
0
Dozens of ducks were killed and injured following the attack.
Woman charged after 80 ducks killed by dogs at Elgin farm
0
Seniors carrying out the commemorative walk to mark 70 years of the Queen's service. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Gordonstoun pupils mark Queen's 70-year reign with 70-minute walk after ‘emotional' funeral viewing
0
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II being carried by pallbearers at the State Funeral held at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story FUNERAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
The last procession: Queen laid to rest after emotional public farewell
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; John Dunnigan was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Driver jailed after flouting disqualification for 25th time
Gordonstoun students watching the Queen's funeral in King Charles's old bedroom. Picture by Jason Hedges.
'I have more faith in the King because of values instilled': Gordonstoun pupils come…
0
The fire service and Gordonstoun School fire unit this morning. Gordonstoun are in orange vests. Photo by Jasperimage.
Gordonstoun pupils miss Queen's funeral as fire team tackles 'wilful' straw bales blaze
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jay McIntosh stamped baby seagulls to death Picture shows; Jay McIntosh stamped baby seagulls to death. N/A. Supplied by DCT Date; Unknown
Man left splattered in blood after stamping baby seagulls to death
Craig Duttin, general manager, WildTrax, with one of the firm's adventure Land Rovers.
WildTrax aims to get more people out on safari in the Highlands
1

More from Press and Journal

Andrew Hindes.
Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils'
The new Poundland store will open at the old Waterstone's site on Union Street on Saturday. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Readers react to long-awaited return of Poundland on Union Street
0
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Aberdeen residents tackle the city's famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean
0
Highland League Management Committee Meeting at Lossiemouth FC Social Club. Garry Farquhar, President Buckie Thistle, with Raymond Carno, after the meeting. Picture by Gordon Lennox 20/04/2017
'It's our equivalent of a European tie' - Garry Farquhar looks forward to Buckie's…
HIGHLAND LEAGUE FRASERBURGH V BRORA BROCH'S PAUL YOUNG AND JOHN PICKLES CHALLENGE FOR THE BALL
Highland League streaming returns during international breaks
Highland councillors will consider an extra £3m cost of living support plan on Thursday. Photo: Sandy McCook
Council sets out £3m cash support as data shows Highland household costs are up…
0

Editor's Picks