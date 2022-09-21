Moray MSP backs proposals for drones to deliver parcels to save rural residents on delivery surcharges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Moray MSP backs proposals for drones to deliver parcels to save rural residents on delivery surcharges

By Chris Cromar
September 21, 2022, 11:34 am Updated: September 21, 2022, 7:12 pm
Drones could soon be delivering parcels across Moray. Supplied by ESA.
Drones could soon be delivering parcels across Moray. Supplied by ESA.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead has backed proposals for a trial of parcel delivery drones in the area.

The proposals have been put forward by Iona Drones, a company concentrating on reducing the cost of postal deliveries to remote and rural areas by utilising a novel drone approach.

Under the plans, autonomous fleets of electric drones would take over the last, often most expensive, section of deliveries from traditional vans to offer a cheaper and more sustainable option for consumers in low population areas.

Rural areas are disproportionately affected by delivery surcharges.

Research from the Scottish Parliament Information Centre (Spice) indicates that the additional annual cost to Scottish adults in areas commonly impacted by parcel delivery surcharges relative to the rest of Scotland now stands at £45 million.

‘Ambitious’ plans

Mr Lochhead, who has led the campaign for fairer parcel delivery charges, recently met with Iona Drones and has described the plans as ‘ambitious’ with the potential to make a real difference to combatting extortionate and illogical delivery fees faced by some customers in rural areas.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead. Picture by Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

Commenting, Mr Lochhead said: “It was good to meet with the team at Iona and hear first-hand their proposals to provide clear and affordable parcel delivery rates for all customers by utilising drones.

“Due to continued inaction from the UK Government, customers and businesses are being hit with eye-watering charges for deliveries every day so it is innovative solutions like this that will help end unfair parcel delivery charges

“The plans put forward by Iona are ambitious and could revolutionize the way deliveries are carried out in rural areas by showcasing a new tech solution to this problem, so I’m keen to work with Iona and other stakeholders to look at a trial of this system here in Moray.”

