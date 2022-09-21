Moray MSP backs proposals for drones to deliver parcels to save rural residents on delivery surcharges

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead has backed proposals for a trial of parcel delivery drones in the area.

The proposals have been put forward by Iona Drones, a company concentrating on reducing the cost of postal deliveries to remote and rural areas by utilising a novel drone approach.

Under the plans, autonomous fleets of electric drones would take over the last, often most expensive, section of deliveries from traditional vans to offer a cheaper and more sustainable option for consumers in low population areas.

Research from the Scottish Parliament Information Centre (Spice) indicates that the additional annual cost to Scottish adults in areas commonly impacted by parcel delivery surcharges relative to the rest of Scotland now stands at £45 million.

‘Ambitious’ plans

Mr Lochhead, who has led the campaign for fairer parcel delivery charges, recently met with Iona Drones and has described the plans as ‘ambitious’ with the potential to make a real difference to combatting extortionate and illogical delivery fees faced by some customers in rural areas.

Commenting, Mr Lochhead said: “It was good to meet with the team at Iona and hear first-hand their proposals to provide clear and affordable parcel delivery rates for all customers by utilising drones.

“Due to continued inaction from the UK Government, customers and businesses are being hit with eye-watering charges for deliveries every day so it is innovative solutions like this that will help end unfair parcel delivery charges

“The plans put forward by Iona are ambitious and could revolutionize the way deliveries are carried out in rural areas by showcasing a new tech solution to this problem, so I’m keen to work with Iona and other stakeholders to look at a trial of this system here in Moray.”