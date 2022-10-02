Fundraiser aiming to do 21 charity challenges in 21 months hits halfway mark

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Twenty-one challenges in 21 months.

That was the challenge Lauren Donald set herself to mark what would have been the 21st birthday of Elgin charity founder Abbie Main.

And just seven months into the massive mission, Mrs Donald is already half way there – both with her challenges, and fundraising target of £21,000 in each of the challenge years.

Abbie, from Elgin, died from cancer on Christmas Day in 2017 at the age of 15.

While in hospital, she set up Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation to support those undergoing cancer treatment and their families.

Mrs Donald never met Abbie, but was so inspired by her story she started fundraising for the charity. She is now well on her way to hitting her target in time for what would have been Abbie’s 21st birthday next year.

Beast Race

Challenge number 10 was the Beast Race in Banchory, an obstacle course complete with water slides, swamp crossings and a lot of mud.

Mrs Donald achieved her goal to enter the biggest team the Beast Race had ever seen – an enthusiastic team of 49 smashing the previous record of 40.

“Even the people who were super anxious about it and worried absolutely loved it,” she said.

“It’s just a really fun event, it’s as hard as you make it because you can really try and do it as fast as you can or just enjoy it.”

The extent of the fun was demonstrated when one team member who left the race in an ambulance – having sprained an ankle and broken two ribs – was one of the first to sign up for next year.

Pushing limits

From the first of her 21 challenges to her last, Mrs Donald maintains the motto: “It’s not about the finish time it’s about the finish line.”

Abbie’s mum, Tammy, has been by her side through many of the events, including the recent Beast Race.

Mrs Donald, from Udny Green, said: “I ran with Tammy, she was quite worried about a couple of the obstacles but she did every single one of them.

“The biggest one was the water slide. We were sitting at the top and she said ‘I can’t do it’ but I went and two seconds later she hit the water too.

“It was so emotional, it was so nice to see her do something she didn’t think she was going to be able to do.”

Motivation to keep fundraising

Since starting the 21 Sparkle Challenge in February, Mrs Donald has raised around £34,000 taking on triathlons, Kiltwalks and even inflatable assault courses.

The mum-of-two has grown closer to Abbie’s family in recent years, making her urge to keep fundraising for the charity even stronger.

“It’s knowing what the charity does and what Abbie set up,” said Mrs Donald.

“Kids and families get to go to Abbie’s lodge and apply for their sparkles when they’re going through a hard time. I’m really close with Tammy and the family now, spending time with them and even my kids spending more time with them, learning more about Abbie, that’s really nice.”

Next year’s Beast Race will be Mrs Donald’s last challenge and she will announce her fundraising total at Abbie’s 21st birthday ball next October.

You can donate to the 21 Sparkle Challenge here. You can also follow Mrs Donald on her 21 Sparkle Challenge on her dedicated Facebook page.