Home News Moray

Turf cutting signals first step in preparing RAF Lossiemouth new surveillance fleet

By Chris Cromar
October 3, 2022, 3:20 pm Updated: October 3, 2022, 4:30 pm
The UK Wedgetail AEW Mk1 is expected to arrive at RAF Lossiemouth next year. Image: RAF.
A turf-cutting ceremony has taken place to mark the first significant step in preparing RAF Lossiemouth for the arrival of a new surveillance fleet.

The UK’s Wedgetail E-7 fleet will be run from a new facility at the Moray base alongside the recently completed Atlantic Building, which is home to the Poseidon aircraft.

The target for initial operating capability for the new aircraft is 2024, marking a return to RAF Lossiemouth for 8 Squadron after an absence of 30 years.

Boeing is working with building and civil engineering firm McLaughlin & Harvey to prepare the ground, which will create and support hundreds of jobs in the area, as well as boosting the local supply chain and economy.

The turf cutting took place today. Image: RAF.

Senior responsible owner for the Wedgetail programme, Air Commodore Alex Hicks, said: “The start of the technical infrastructure build represents a significant step in preparing RAF Lossiemouth for the arrival of the aircraft in 2024, which is vital to support our Wedgetail aircraft and personnel.”

A follow-on contract to be signed later this year will enable construction of the facility to commence in spring 2023 and further bolster the reputation of RAF Lossiemouth, which enjoys a strategic location and state-of-the-art facilities.

New facility to adjoin Atlantic Building

The new facility will adjoin the Atlantic Building, which supports Poseidon operations.

The Wedgetail is capable of simultaneously tracking multiple airborne and maritime targets, using the information it gathers to direct other military assets, including fighter jets and warships.

The Atlantic Building at RAF Lossiemouth. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

It has previously been used by the Royal Australian Air Force on operations against Daesh in both Iraq and Syria.

Director of Boeing’s UK E-7 programme, Ian Vett, added: “Today’s turf-cutting ceremony represents Boeing’s growing presence and investment at RAF Lossiemouth and across the Moray region.

“We look forward to starting the work that will see the expansion of the facility to ensure the required capacity and support is in place for the E-7 Wedgetail fleet’s introduction to service.”

Editor's Picks