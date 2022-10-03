Heating or eating: Film premiere shares the effect of rising costs on young people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Heating or eating: Film premiere shares the effect of rising costs on young people

By Lottie Hood
October 3, 2022, 4:10 pm Updated: October 3, 2022, 4:43 pm
The event kicked off Challenge Poverty Week in Aberdeen. Photo: Station House Media Unit.
The event kicked off Challenge Poverty Week in Aberdeen. Photo: Station House Media Unit.

A premiere of four films kicked off Challenge Poverty Week in Aberdeen today calling for social justice.

Several charities joined forces by showing different films at Belmont Cinema on Monday aiming to help break stigmas surrounding poverty.

People with lived poverty experience, councillors, and chief executives of charitable organisations gathered to support the showing.

Held at 9am, four films from Station House Media Unit (Shmu), Aberdeen Council of Voluntary Organisations (ACVO), CFine and AberNecessities were premiered followed by the opportunity to engage in conversation about the issues raised.

Cost of living is going up but benefits are not

Challenge Poverty Week, which runs until October 9, is a chance to highlight the injustice of poverty in Scotland, and to celebrate the people and projects that are standing together to turn the tide against it.

Tanya Gibson was one of the young adults living in the city featured in Shmu’s film talking about their perception and thoughts on poverty.

Tanya Gibson.

After getting unexpectedly emotional at the event, she said she hoped it would “at least get people talking about” the issue.

Speaking about how poverty is affecting herself and her family, Ms Gibson said everyone is seeing the effects of the crisis on poverty.

The 23-year-old said: “Even people who need to be on benefits, they’re struggling because the cost of living is going up, but their benefits aren’t.”

With her mum receiving disability benefits and her dad acting as her registered carer, Ms Gibson said they were having to make tough choices.

“It’s becoming even more apparent just now because the heating is becoming a real issue with it going into the winter,” she said.

“I’ve been asking my dad to put on the heating when it’s cold, but he’s like, ‘No, we can’t afford it. There’s nothing we can do about it because it’s so expensive.'”

Young people going to work to help support their struggling family

The Bucksburn resident is taking part in an employability course with Shmu in the hopes of finding a job at the end of it.

She wants to do this to be able to help her family, and said: “It is very worrying and it’s really sad.

“I’m going through this course with Shmu to hopefully help me get a job afterwards. But I can’t do anything at the moment to help my family out.

“And I know there’s a bunch of other young people struggling because either they have to go into work when they really shouldn’t have to at their at age, or they’re like feeling upset because they don’t know how they can help.

“It’s sad to see that people have to do this just to get by.”

‘We need to help people survive the short-term’

Murray Dawson introducing the event. Photo: shmu.

Murray Dawson, chief executive at Shmu, said there was a “really good turnout” at the event.

He said: “Hearing about the work of other third sector organisations and the impact that poverty has but also the impact that organisations are having in terms of challenging and tackling poverty and the cost-of-living crisis was certainly something really, really powerful.”

Describing Shmu’s film as “very moving”, he added: “You can read the report and you can see the data… but actually seeing a young person talking about their mum’s decision about whether they can put something on the table or not is just so moving.

“It’s an opportunity to have a focus on poverty. It’s not just this week, or this month, or this winter, it’s a long-term issue.

“But we really have to be focusing now on what can we do to help people today and tomorrow and this week and certainly through the winter.

“We need to change society in the long term, but in the short term, we need to be able to support people to survive.”

To find out more about Challenge Poverty Week, click here. 

