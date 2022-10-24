A96 at Forres bypass reopens after being closed due to HGV fire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A lorry fire closed a major north-east road earlier today.

The contents of the lorry’s trailer caught fire as the vehicle headed east on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, on the Forres bypass.

Two fire crews from Elgin and Forres were called to the scene just before 2pm.

Police also attended and shut the road.

The driver of the A&J Nelson lorry managed to detach the trailer and the blaze was quickly extinguished.

Sheriffmill Recovery Services attended and towed the trailer back to Elgin.

The last fire appliance left at 3pm.

The A96 reopened just before 4pm.