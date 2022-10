[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Milne’s High School in Fochabers is shut today due to problems with the heating.

Moray Council has advised pupils to work remotely as there is no heating or hot water in the school.

Teaching will begin at 9.30am.

Pupils who need to ask their teachers questions can contact them through their Glow emails.

Career Ready, which is running at Moray College, will still go ahead and pupils should attend.