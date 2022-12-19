Moray Council takes first tentative steps towards new Elgin cemetery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Moray Council takes first tentative steps towards new Elgin cemetery

By Sean McAngus
December 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 19, 2022, 7:32 am
The current cemetery on Linkwood Road in Elgin.
The current cemetery on Linkwood Road in Elgin.

Council bosses are seeking a ‘screening opinion’ for a potential new cemetery in Elgin to ramp up cemetery provision.

Moray Council has revealed the new cemetery could include a public car park, access road, compostable toilet, combined footpath and cycle path for access.

Officials will look at a possible site at Linkwood Road, Dunkinty to see whether the potential cemetery is likely to have significant effects on the environment.

A council spokeswoman said that they don’t have timescales for the actual application being submitted.

Why is a new cemetery needed?

Earlier this year, the council committed £1.7 million in their budget to expand cemetery provision in the region’s biggest town.

In 1925, councils took over responsibility for most graveyards from the Church of Scotland in 1925.

Around three years, officials said a new cemetery in Elgin was “necessary” in the next 10 years.

It was also noted that Broomhill in Keith and Lossiemouth would require extensions.

Now the current cemetery on Linkwood road is almost full.

Press and Journal 2019 investigation into shortage of cemetery plots.

In 2019, the Press and Journal ran a week-long investigation series.

It exposed a looming capacity crisis affecting cemeteries in almost every corner of northern Scotland.

Discoveries included Moray Council even considered burying the dead under cemetery paths at some sites, as it struggled to find the cash to pay for extensions.

At the time, Moray MP Douglas Ross raised concerns: “This is something that has been raised with me by constituents who are extremely concerned about the future.

“If plans are not taken forward, this could have the unthinkable consequence that some families and communities may not have the choice to bury their loved ones where they want to, if there are no plots available.

“Clearly, that cannot be allowed to happen and action needs to be taken to tackle this.”

Current Elgin cemetery on Linkwood. Image: Moray Council

‘New cemetery is really needed’

Elgin councillor Peter Bloomfield said a new cemetery is “much-needed” for the town.

He said: “The current cemetery is nearly full.

“Therefore the town requires a new cemetery.

Peter Bloomfield. Image: Jason Hedges

“The issue has been raised in the past and there is clear cross-party support for the potential new cemetery.

“It is something we need to address in Elgin.

“The proposed site for the new cemetery is the only possible option to tackle this issue.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

The current cemetery on Linkwood Road in Elgin.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
The current cemetery on Linkwood Road in Elgin.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
A monument to Moray: Yvonne Findlay's new book is a love letter to Lossiemouth's…
The current cemetery on Linkwood Road in Elgin.
'It is a gift we had not even dreamed of': Joy as Moray toddler…
The current cemetery on Linkwood Road in Elgin.
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
The current cemetery on Linkwood Road in Elgin.
Calls for housing developers to contribute to improve 'rat run' road in Forres
The current cemetery on Linkwood Road in Elgin.
Have you seen them? The long-term missing people in the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire and…
The current cemetery on Linkwood Road in Elgin.
Police appeal for help to trace missing Elgin man Jonathon Lyle
The current cemetery on Linkwood Road in Elgin.
Met Office warn of cold start to 2023 as weather warnings for snow and…
The current cemetery on Linkwood Road in Elgin.
Aberlour Games spectator spent night in police cell after shouting and swearing at officers

Most Read

1
The current cemetery on Linkwood Road in Elgin.
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
The current cemetery on Linkwood Road in Elgin.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
The current cemetery on Linkwood Road in Elgin.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
The current cemetery on Linkwood Road in Elgin.
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The current cemetery on Linkwood Road in Elgin.
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
The current cemetery on Linkwood Road in Elgin.
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
The current cemetery on Linkwood Road in Elgin.
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
The current cemetery on Linkwood Road in Elgin.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
The current cemetery on Linkwood Road in Elgin.
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
The current cemetery on Linkwood Road in Elgin.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
The current cemetery on Linkwood Road in Elgin.
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
The current cemetery on Linkwood Road in Elgin.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
The current cemetery on Linkwood Road in Elgin.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
The current cemetery on Linkwood Road in Elgin.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
The current cemetery on Linkwood Road in Elgin.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
The current cemetery on Linkwood Road in Elgin.
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well

Editor's Picks

Most Commented