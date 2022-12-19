Returning Michael Philipson can be like new signing for Banks o’ Dee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie Watt believes Michael Philipson will be like a new signing for Banks o’ Dee.

The midfielder broke his right ankle in February and is on the verge of returning to full fitness having featured twice off the bench in recent times for the Aberdeen outfit.

Dee manager Watt is pleased to have Philipson back in contention during their maiden Breedon Highland League campaign.

He said: “Michael hasn’t played at this level before but I think a lot of managers and players already know about him which says it all.

“He’s a player that makes us tick and he suits the way we play.

“Michael will be like a new signing for us when he’s back to full fitness.

“I’m excited to see what he can bring to the Highland League, it’s a place he deserves to be playing and he could have stepped up two or three years ago.

“He’s been patient to get here and he was unlucky to pick up the injury when he did last season.

“Michael’s keen to show what he can do, but it’s been a slow process.

“The original injury isn’t causing him an issue, it’s his left hip and left knee because he’s been over-compensating on that side.

“So he’s trying to get over that but he’s getting there and he’s had 20 minutes off the bench twice so hopefully soon he’ll be able to play a bigger part.”

Alexander also on way back

Another Banks o’ Dee midfielder, Max Alexander, is also on the comeback trail after a knee operation.

Watt added: “Max has had his operation on his knee and is on the way back.

“It was a quick procedure once he got the surgery so he should hopefully return in the new year.

“We’ve missed him and I’m looking forward to seeing Max back, both he and Michael will make a difference.”