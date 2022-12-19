Returning Michael Philipson can be like new signing for Banks o’ Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Returning Michael Philipson can be like new signing for Banks o’ Dee

By Callum Law
December 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 19, 2022, 7:34 am
Banks o' Dee midfielder Michael Philipson has been out with an ankle injury
Banks o' Dee midfielder Michael Philipson has been out with an ankle injury

Jamie Watt believes Michael Philipson will be like a new signing for Banks o’ Dee.

The midfielder broke his right ankle in February and is on the verge of returning to full fitness having featured twice off the bench in recent times for the Aberdeen outfit.

Dee manager Watt is pleased to have Philipson back in contention during their maiden Breedon Highland League campaign.

He said: “Michael hasn’t played at this level before but I think a lot of managers and players already know about him which says it all.

“He’s a player that makes us tick and he suits the way we play.

“Michael will be like a new signing for us when he’s back to full fitness.

Banks o'Dee co-manager Jamie Watt
Banks o’ Dee manager Jamie Watt is pleased Michael Philipson is nearing full fitness.

“I’m excited to see what he can bring to the Highland League, it’s a place he deserves to be playing and he could have stepped up two or three years ago.

“He’s been patient to get here and he was unlucky to pick up the injury when he did last season.

“Michael’s keen to show what he can do, but it’s been a slow process.

“The original injury isn’t causing him an issue, it’s his left hip and left knee because he’s been over-compensating on that side.

“So he’s trying to get over that but he’s getting there and he’s had 20 minutes off the bench twice so hopefully soon he’ll be able to play a bigger part.”

Alexander also on way back

Another Banks o’ Dee midfielder, Max Alexander, is also on the comeback trail after a knee operation.

Watt added: “Max has had his operation on his knee and is on the way back.

“It was a quick procedure once he got the surgery so he should hopefully return in the new year.

“We’ve missed him and I’m looking forward to seeing Max back, both he and Michael will make a difference.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Banks o' Dee midfielder Michael Philipson has been out with an ankle injury
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Banks o' Dee midfielder Michael Philipson has been out with an ankle injury
Nairn County captain Fraser Dingwall agrees new deal
Banks o' Dee midfielder Michael Philipson has been out with an ankle injury
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Banks o' Dee v Brechin City; Lossiemouth v Forres…
Banks o' Dee midfielder Michael Philipson has been out with an ankle injury
Andy Kirk thrilled as leaders Brechin brush Banks o' Dee aside
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Wullie Marr
Highland League: Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie pleased with points return against Formartine
Banks o' Dee midfielder Michael Philipson has been out with an ankle injury
Highland League: Aaron Reid goal sees Turriff beat Inverurie 3-2; three reds in Lossiemouth…
Banks o' Dee midfielder Michael Philipson has been out with an ankle injury
Highland League: Fraserburgh come from 2-0 down to secure 2-2 draw against Formartine
Banks o' Dee midfielder Michael Philipson has been out with an ankle injury
Brechin beat Banks o' Dee to go four points clear at Highland League summit
Banks o' Dee midfielder Michael Philipson has been out with an ankle injury
Highland League: Keith v Huntly called off due to waterlogged pitch
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee boss Jamie Watt looks for better defensive showing in Brechin rematch

Most Read

1
Banks o' Dee midfielder Michael Philipson has been out with an ankle injury
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Banks o' Dee midfielder Michael Philipson has been out with an ankle injury
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Banks o' Dee midfielder Michael Philipson has been out with an ankle injury
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
Banks o' Dee midfielder Michael Philipson has been out with an ankle injury
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Banks o' Dee midfielder Michael Philipson has been out with an ankle injury
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Banks o' Dee midfielder Michael Philipson has been out with an ankle injury
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Banks o' Dee midfielder Michael Philipson has been out with an ankle injury
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
Banks o' Dee midfielder Michael Philipson has been out with an ankle injury
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Banks o' Dee midfielder Michael Philipson has been out with an ankle injury
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Banks o' Dee midfielder Michael Philipson has been out with an ankle injury
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Banks o' Dee midfielder Michael Philipson has been out with an ankle injury
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Banks o' Dee midfielder Michael Philipson has been out with an ankle injury
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Banks o' Dee midfielder Michael Philipson has been out with an ankle injury
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Banks o' Dee midfielder Michael Philipson has been out with an ankle injury
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Banks o' Dee midfielder Michael Philipson has been out with an ankle injury
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Banks o' Dee midfielder Michael Philipson has been out with an ankle injury
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Banks o' Dee midfielder Michael Philipson has been out with an ankle injury
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Banks o' Dee midfielder Michael Philipson has been out with an ankle injury
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented