Firefighters have tackled a fire at a house in Buckie.

The blaze broke out in the living room of a property on Great Western Road just before 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Nobody was injured.

Crews from Buckie, Portsoy, Fochabers and Keith to the incident.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the blaze using two jets and a hose reel jet.

The fire was out by 4.50pm and crews left the scene at 6.10pm.

The fire teams were supported by an incident support vehicle at the scene.