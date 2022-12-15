‘To have a central hub with kind faces makes a big difference’: Meet the Buckie High School pupils helping feed their community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

‘To have a central hub with kind faces makes a big difference’: Meet the Buckie High School pupils helping feed their community

By Lauren Taylor
December 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Buckie High School pupils are the driving force behind the town's community food larder. Left to right: Pupils Nicole Taylor Natalie Kobedza, Lucy Taylor and teacher Stewart Clelland. Picture: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Buckie High School pupils are the driving force behind the town's community food larder. Left to right: Pupils Nicole Taylor Natalie Kobedza, Lucy Taylor and teacher Stewart Clelland. Picture: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Pupils at a Moray school who are the driving force behind a community larder are making a “big difference” every day.

Buckie Community High School has been running a community food larder to help families in the town for the last two years – and are seeing more people than ever come through the doors.

Students noticed there was a foodbank in Buckie already but the hours were restrictive and families were struggling to access it so they decided to do something about it.

Although it is described as a whole school effort, every year senior pupils take the lead and work in the pantry, giving out food parcels and collecting donations.

The larder was originally based at the school, but the pupils found a stigma growing around people visiting the school for a food parcel.

Now the larder runs from Buckie Thistle Football Club’s function hall, and since the move pupils have seen an increase in people visiting for support.

The number of people visiting the larder varies weekly, but there are around 10 families who are regularly supported by the school.

Senior pupils at Buckie High run the larder from Buckie Thistle FC’s function room to reduce the stigma for seeking help. Left-to-right Natalie Kobedza, Lucy Taylor and Nicole Taylor. Picture: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

‘I would want there to be something like that for me if I was struggling’

Fifth year pupil Natalie Kobedza believes having a larder in Buckie has made a big difference and is easier for people to access.

The 16-year-old said: “I know folk that need to use the larder and they couldn’t go before because they don’t have any transport and can’t afford a bus or anything, so it’s good there’s one in Buckie now.

“We used to hold it in the school but since we moved it we noticed it got much busier – that’s probably the best thing about it, seeing more and more people coming in.”

Nicole Taylor, 16, has also been helping and, like Natalie, knows people who have been struggling.

She said: “A lot of people have been struggling that I know and I just wanted to help as much as possible.”

Lucy Taylor has been enjoying helping so many people.

The 16-year-old said: “I would want there to be something like that for me if I was struggling or needing help, so I just wanted to help others.”

Classmate Phoenix McLean, 16, agreed and added: “Because we’ve done it for a few weeks, people are more open to us than they were before and some share their stories with us.”

Nicole Taylor, Natalie Kobedza, Lucy Taylor,from Buckie High have seen a big increase in the number of people seeking help. Picture: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Kind faces make a big difference

RMPS teacher Stewart Clelland runs the larder with pupils, and believes it’s an opportunity for them to see what is being discussed in class first-hand and get involved.

He said: “In the first year, it slowly built. But the problem we had was it was based in the school and there was a bit of a stigma about people coming in.

“The local football club, Buckie Thistle, has kindly donated their function hall to us and we take the donations up there for people in the community to come in and collect whatever they need.”

According to the teacher, it’s also been a good opportunity to change the narrative around teenagers, especially in a small town where there’s not a lot for young people to do.

Mr Clelland added: “We’ve had loads of donations and referrals, and the kids are enjoying being able to give something back to the community.

“There’s the saying ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ but it’s great when that child can give back to that village.

“And I’ve no doubt over the coming months we’re going to get busier and busier.

“In a small rural place like Buckie, to have a central hub with kind faces people recognise makes a big difference if you’re coming in when you might be feeling embarrassed or a bit vulnerable.”

The Buckie community larder is open to anyone who needs help, but relies on donations. Pictures: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

‘Heartbreaking how often our shelves are empty’

Mr Clelland said over the course of the week, the school is often helping the families of their own pupils.

Throughout the school, there are wellbeing hubs and wellbeing boxes available, allowing pupils direct, discrete access to toiletries and dry foods.

The school also runs a breakfast club every day, which is free to all.

“It’s just heartbreaking how often our shelves are empty within our own school,” Mr Clelland said.

“We’re really thankful for the community taking part in the initiative at the school and the support we have.

“When you’re talking about people in need, people who want to make a contribution have a real impact.”

Donations can be dropped off at Buckie Community High School and more information about the larder can be found on their Facebook page.

Image button, click to visit Big Christmas Food Appeal homepageBig Christmas Food Appeal

The Press and Journal and Evening Express are working to highlight the work going on in our communities to help others, like the Buckie High’s Community Larder.

The Big Christmas Food Appeal aims to signpost people to the help that’s out there and debunk some of the myths around food poverty.

We’re working with Cfine, which supports many foodbanks and organisations across the north and north-east, to raise money and boost their supplies of food.

Donations can be made via our JustGiving page or the special Amazon shopping list Cfine built for the appeal.

Alternatively we have drop off points at: Moray Food Plus, High Street, Elgin; The Press and Journal, Stoneyfield Business Park, Inverness; Marischal Square 1 and 2, Broad Street, Aberdeen; and The Trinity Centre, Aberdeen.

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal








