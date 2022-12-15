Appeal for zero-tolerance approach to antisocial youths travelling to Elgin on free bus passes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Appeal for zero-tolerance approach to antisocial youths travelling to Elgin on free bus passes

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
December 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
A zero-tolerance approach is being called for to deal with youths traveling to Elgin on free bus passes and causing trouble in the town. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A zero-tolerance approach is being called for to deal with youths traveling to Elgin on free bus passes and causing trouble in the town. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A zero-tolerance approach should be take against young people travelling into Elgin on free bus passes and causing trouble.

Concerns have been raised over the possible links between those using the under-22 pass and youth crime in the town.

At Elgin Community Council this week community police officer for Moray Jamie Dey gave an update on crime in the town during November.

There were 12 vandalisms, 29 assaults and nine thefts six of which were shoplifting.

Also there were two incidents of drink driving and another two people who refused to give a test.

Zero-tolerance

He added most of the incidents were cause by young people.

Some were carried out by those coming into the town from other areas on the free under-22 bus pass.

The scheme was brought in by the Scottish Government in January.

Community council member James Wiseman told the meeting he had heard buses had been vandalised by some younger passengers.

However Constable Dey said Police Scotland had not been informed of any incidents.

Elgin South councillor Peter Bloomfield.

Concerns were also raised by members that those causing trouble cannot have their passes confiscated or be banned from buses.

Conservative councillors for the town are calling for people to report incidents to the police, and for a zero-tolerance approach.

Speaking after the meeting, councillor for Elgin South Peter Bloomfield said he was shocked at the level of youth crime, and concerned that it seemed to be linked to the under-22 bus pass.

Negative effect

He said: “The police are doing their best with limited resources to tackle this.

“However, it was noted that they are not always aware of some incidents, such as criminal damage to buses.

“I would encourage anyone who witnesses such behaviour to report it immediately so culprits can be caught.

“If the police are not aware, they cannot take action.”

Conservative councillor for Elgin North Amber Dunbar is keen for young people to use public transport, particularly those living in rural areas.

Elgin North councillor Amber Dunbar. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

But she feels their use of bus services should not be to the detriment or safety of others.

Ms Dunbar said: “It also puts added pressure on our already overstretched and hard-working police officers if they are having to deal with increased incidents either on buses or after young people have travelled into Elgin or another town.

“I have heard that some local people, of all ages, no longer enjoy going out in the town and feel unsafe particularly around Elgin bus station, which is really disappointing as this has a negative effect on local businesses.

People are feeling unsafe

“The SNP Government must ensure that our local authorities and police have the budgets they need to take a zero-tolerance approach to this behaviour, which runs the risk of services being lost for other passengers who rely on them.”

SNP councillor for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter praised efforts to improve community policing in the town.

He said: “If the UK government hadn’t trashed the economy and burst the bank of public spending then there would be more money for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Island.

“The Scottish Government is utilising all the available funding and there’s no money hidden anywhere.

“It’s important to stress the vast majority of young people use their bus passes responsibly and are not engaging in antisocial behaviour.

“However the behaviour of a significant minority is causing significant problems for other people and that clearly needs to be addressed.

“You can’t have areas of the town that people are afraid to go to.

“And you should not tar young people with the same brush.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Moray

Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
A monument to Moray: Yvonne Findlay's new book is a love letter to Lossiemouth's…
19-month-old Isabella with her parents Richard Winfield and Margaret Paluszynka, at a Travelodge Hotel in Glasgow. Image: The Sunday Post.
'It is a gift we had not even dreamed of': Joy as Moray toddler…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
The turnoff for the Balnageith-Mundole Road from the A96. Image: Google Maps.
Calls for housing developers to contribute to improve 'rat run' road in Forres
Long-term missing people in the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire and Islands. Supplied by Gemma Day.
Have you seen them? The long-term missing people in the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire and…
Police are appealing for witnesses. Image: Shutterstock.
Police appeal for help to trace missing Elgin man Jonathon Lyle
Parts of Aberdeenshire are expected to see more wintry conditions this evening and tomorrow as fresh weather warnings for snow and ice are issued. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomso.
Met Office warn of cold start to 2023 as weather warnings for snow and…
Tossing the caber at Aberlour highland games, sent by reader Sandy Stott from Culter, thanks.
Aberlour Games spectator spent night in police cell after shouting and swearing at officers

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented