Appeal for zero-tolerance approach to antisocial youths travelling to Elgin on free bus passes

A zero-tolerance approach should be take against young people travelling into Elgin on free bus passes and causing trouble.

Concerns have been raised over the possible links between those using the under-22 pass and youth crime in the town.

At Elgin Community Council this week community police officer for Moray Jamie Dey gave an update on crime in the town during November.

There were 12 vandalisms, 29 assaults and nine thefts six of which were shoplifting.

Also there were two incidents of drink driving and another two people who refused to give a test.

Zero-tolerance

He added most of the incidents were cause by young people.

Some were carried out by those coming into the town from other areas on the free under-22 bus pass.

The scheme was brought in by the Scottish Government in January.

Community council member James Wiseman told the meeting he had heard buses had been vandalised by some younger passengers.

However Constable Dey said Police Scotland had not been informed of any incidents.

Concerns were also raised by members that those causing trouble cannot have their passes confiscated or be banned from buses.

Conservative councillors for the town are calling for people to report incidents to the police, and for a zero-tolerance approach.

Speaking after the meeting, councillor for Elgin South Peter Bloomfield said he was shocked at the level of youth crime, and concerned that it seemed to be linked to the under-22 bus pass.

Negative effect

He said: “The police are doing their best with limited resources to tackle this.

“However, it was noted that they are not always aware of some incidents, such as criminal damage to buses.

“I would encourage anyone who witnesses such behaviour to report it immediately so culprits can be caught.

“If the police are not aware, they cannot take action.”

Conservative councillor for Elgin North Amber Dunbar is keen for young people to use public transport, particularly those living in rural areas.

But she feels their use of bus services should not be to the detriment or safety of others.

Ms Dunbar said: “It also puts added pressure on our already overstretched and hard-working police officers if they are having to deal with increased incidents either on buses or after young people have travelled into Elgin or another town.

“I have heard that some local people, of all ages, no longer enjoy going out in the town and feel unsafe particularly around Elgin bus station, which is really disappointing as this has a negative effect on local businesses.

People are feeling unsafe

“The SNP Government must ensure that our local authorities and police have the budgets they need to take a zero-tolerance approach to this behaviour, which runs the risk of services being lost for other passengers who rely on them.”

SNP councillor for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter praised efforts to improve community policing in the town.

He said: “If the UK government hadn’t trashed the economy and burst the bank of public spending then there would be more money for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Island.

“The Scottish Government is utilising all the available funding and there’s no money hidden anywhere.

“It’s important to stress the vast majority of young people use their bus passes responsibly and are not engaging in antisocial behaviour.

“However the behaviour of a significant minority is causing significant problems for other people and that clearly needs to be addressed.

“You can’t have areas of the town that people are afraid to go to.

“And you should not tar young people with the same brush.”