Ukrainians in Moray join together for festive and emotional evening at Elgin Baptist Church

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin Baptist Church hosted a festive evening for Ukrainians now calling Moray their home.

Organisers described the atmosphere at the event as “buzzing and emotional”.

It was held to bring some Christmas cheer to families who have fled the ongoing war in Ukraine for a safe haven in the north-east of Scotland.

The church was flooded with people wearing festive jumpers, singing, smiles and some tears.

This evening included carol singing, a buffet, and some musical performances from Ukrainians.

It was a chance for families to switch off and have some fun.

Their lives have been far from easy.

They have left behind fathers, family members and friends in their homeland for the unknown.

Some have been living in hotel rooms and while others are adjusting to living in other people’s homes.

The event received food donations from The Little Lunchbox, Tesco, Asda and North East Financial Planning.

Santa also came to visit to give every child a gift bag in time for Christmas.

These were courtesy of MFR Cash for Kids.

The remaining ones will be given to Ukrainian youngers across the region who weren’t able to attend the event.

Special evening to bring Ukrainians together

One of the organisers, Eleanor Clarke, said it was about getting Ukrainians together.

Mrs Clarke said: “It was all about bringing Ukrainians who are living in Moray together.

“I wanted to do a small thing to make a difference.

“Ukrainians and their host families came along which created a great buzz.

“At times, it was emotional with Ukrainians singing some festive tunes, a woman singing a solo and a little boy playing a guitar.

“Everyone was tearful after these beautiful performances.

“Thanks to Sarah-Anne Kielcewski for helping me to organise everything for this special evening.

“I’m glad we got a great turnout and it all worked out.”