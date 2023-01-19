365 secondary pupils in Moray are missing out on their free school meals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

365 secondary pupils in Moray are missing out on their free school meals

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
January 19, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 19, 2023, 5:17 pm
Around 365 secondary pupils in Moray are not taking their free school meal entitlement. Image: Shutterstock
Around 365 secondary pupils in Moray are not taking their free school meal entitlement. Image: Shutterstock

Moray Council needs to ask secondary school pupils why they are not taking advantage of their free school meal entitlement.

The call comes as figures show 65% of eligible young people are not taking up the offer.

It means about 365 secondary pupils are going without their free lunch.

Elgin Academy has the lowest uptake rate of only 24%.

And while the highest is at Milne’s High School in Fochabers, that figure is just 49%.

365 secondary pupils missing out

Take-up at Buckie High is 29%, it is 31% at Keith Grammar and 33% at Elgin High.

Lossiemouth High has a 47% rate, with 43% at Forres Academy and at Speyside High in Aberlour it is 37%.

Figures were collected between October 31 and November 4 last year.

Chairwoman of the council’s cost-of-living working group Bridget Mustard is keen for young people to be consulted on the issue.

The group is promoting free school meals uptake.

Chairwoman of the cost of living working group Bridget Mustard.

While there has been a slight improvement recently, Mrs Mustard feels take up numbers are too low.

She said: “When young people go to secondary school they get a new found love of freedom. And there’s the draw of the high street.

“When there’s an option of a bag of chips or a salad, the salad’s not always the choice.

“But how do you explain 49% at Milne’s, 47% at Lossiemouth and 24% at Elgin Academy?

Only 24% free school meals uptake at Elgin Academy

“Honestly, if we don’t know why then we have to go back to the young people and ask them what is preventing them taking their entitlement.

“It’s important to understand why –  it’s not for adults to speculate.”

Recent figures show Moray’s secondary school roll stands at 5,388, with 561 entitled to free school meals.

The low uptake rate is included in a report going to the education, children’s and leisure committee on January 25.



In the report officers recommend that the free school meal allowance paid onto pupils’ Young Scot cards daily, is released so they can get food at morning break.

The issue was raised first by Buckie High pupils in February last year.

They were concerned some young people were arriving at school hungry, and the impact of that on their ability to learn.

