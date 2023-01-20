Fundraiser started after Forres family lose ‘absolutely everything’ in blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Fundraiser started after Forres family lose ‘absolutely everything’ in blaze

By Ross Hempseed
January 20, 2023, 4:51 pm Updated: January 20, 2023, 7:47 pm
A fire tore through a family home in Forres. Image: Jasperimage
A fire tore through a family home in Forres. Image: Jasperimage

A fundraiser has been launched to help a Forres family left with nothing after a fire destroyed their home.

Jodie Murray and her family managed to flee the property on Twinning Link after the fire broke out at about 8am on Thursday.

The family-of-six were taken to hospital as a precaution, while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames and stop them spreading next door.

However, the family’s home was extensively damaged – with huge holes visible in the charred roof.

Now the community has rallied round to help the family, organising drop-offs for clothes and other items and setting up a fundraising GoFundMe page.

Close friend Cerys Campbell set up the page, telling potential supporters the family had lost “absolutely everything” in the blaze, which happened just the day after Ms Murray’s daughter’s first birthday.

She wrote: “I am setting up this page to help them replace all the necessities their home needs, their whole house was completely destroyed.

She added it was “devastating news especially with the cost-of-living crisis going on and I would appreciate any help, even 50p would go a long way to help out”.

“The family are so caring and generous and they would be the first to help anybody out with their troubles,” she said.

So far the fundraiser has far exceeded its goal of £500 with nearly £3,000 raised so far.

Fire crews battled for several hours to bring the flames under control at the property on Twinning Link, Forres. Image: JasperImage

‘Thinking of you all’

Alison Ella who donated to the fundraiser wrote: “My heart goes out to you all, just devastating but you can rebuild, I am thankful you all got out safely, wishing you all the very very best moving forward.”

Yvonne Page who also gave money wrote: “I’m still in shock and have been thinking of you all. I have donated what I can but will be looking out for some stuff I can spare for you all.”

In addition, a collection drive has been set up in the Aromantic Shop in Greshop Industrial Estate.

One worker said that even though the fire only happened yesterday they had already received several donations including blankets and outdoor clothing.

Drop-off times are from 9am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

A second collection point has been set up at the Royal British Legion Club on Tolbooth Street, with plenty of space for donations.

Organisers say that anything the family does not need will be given to local charity shops.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Police are investigating an attempted break-in at a shop on Southfield Drive in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.
Police appeal after attempted break-in at Elgin shop
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man's heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door
NHS Grampian dealt with its highest EVER number of slips, trips and falls on Friday. Image: DC Thomson Graphics
NHS Grampian deals with highest EVER number of falls patients on Friday - five…
Drawing impression of proposed extension and refurbishment of church hall and kitchen at Burghead Free Church. Image: Michael McCosh/ Design team
Garage for historic Elgin home, new life for Buckie cafe and Burghead church hall…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a hen party sex assault and an upskirting voyeur
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders' register
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 01.11.2021 URN: CR0031688 F&D MPT story on Megan Walke (blonde hair and glasses), who has recently expanded her baking business (known as Makes by Meg) by announcing the opening of her new cafe. The cafe will be an expansion of the bakery she launched in June. Her business partner Nicola Mackinlay and is also pictured. The new cafe is based on Leopold Street Nairn. Bakes Include Bounty Cup Cake Biscoff and White Chocolate Blondie Terry's Orange Brownie Balteser Biscuit Pictures by JASON HEDGES
The vegan food and drink scene in Inverness, Nairn and Elgin - is there…
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
Restaurant Review. The Ashvale, Great Western Road. Caramel Apple Pie. 09/08/17. Picture by KATH FLANNERY
The 5 places to visit in Elgin if you're eating out on a budget
A council tax hike is on the horizon in Moray. Image: Hazel Lawson.
Moray Council plans to hire more teachers as results show poor performance in literacy…

Most Read

1
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Drawing impression of proposed extension and refurbishment of church hall and kitchen at Burghead Free Church. Image: Michael McCosh/ Design team
Garage for historic Elgin home, new life for Buckie cafe and Burghead church hall…
4
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…
5
Deividas Kruglikovas got drunk on whiskey and crashed his car into a wall. Image: DC Thomson
Expectant dad drove car into wall, before telling bystanders: ‘You must not drink and…
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay linked with January transfer window loan move
8
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
9
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 and A96 safety concerns
10
The dessert. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson.
Six By Nico’s playful Neverland menu comes with bonus bubbly for Aberdeen Restaurant Week

More from Press and Journal

Offshore rescue
Major rescue operation after man falls overboard from offshore platform in North Sea
Harestone Royalmile sold for 6,000gns. Image: MacGregor Photography
Harestone tops White Gold Females sale of Charolais
Focus on keys, held by excited young spouses homeowners. Happy married family couple celebrating moving in new house home , demonstrating keys, standing in apartment, real estate mortgage concept.
Landlords 'under attack' from Scottish Government policies, says north-east expert
Jack Baldwin in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin says Ross County must rise to severity of their situation following Scottish…
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
The wintery weather has impacted Highland League fixtures once again.
Junior football: Only four matches survive the wintry weather
There are pros and cons to living rurally (Image: Helen Hotson/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Rural living isn't like a glossy magazine - but I wouldn't give…
Graeme Shinnie: Image: Shutterstock
Former Dons captain Graeme Shinnie wants to help lead Aberdeen's recovery
Orkney head coach Derek Robb.
Rugby: Orkney pipped by West of Scotland in close contest
Many areas of the Highlands and Islands suffer from depopulation
Could better marketing help rural communities tackle depopulation?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented