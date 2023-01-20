Fundraiser started after Forres family lose ‘absolutely everything’ in blaze

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fundraiser has been launched to help a Forres family left with nothing after a fire destroyed their home.

Jodie Murray and her family managed to flee the property on Twinning Link after the fire broke out at about 8am on Thursday.

The family-of-six were taken to hospital as a precaution, while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames and stop them spreading next door.

However, the family’s home was extensively damaged – with huge holes visible in the charred roof.

Now the community has rallied round to help the family, organising drop-offs for clothes and other items and setting up a fundraising GoFundMe page.

Close friend Cerys Campbell set up the page, telling potential supporters the family had lost “absolutely everything” in the blaze, which happened just the day after Ms Murray’s daughter’s first birthday.

She wrote: “I am setting up this page to help them replace all the necessities their home needs, their whole house was completely destroyed.

She added it was “devastating news especially with the cost-of-living crisis going on and I would appreciate any help, even 50p would go a long way to help out”.

“The family are so caring and generous and they would be the first to help anybody out with their troubles,” she said.

So far the fundraiser has far exceeded its goal of £500 with nearly £3,000 raised so far.

‘Thinking of you all’

Alison Ella who donated to the fundraiser wrote: “My heart goes out to you all, just devastating but you can rebuild, I am thankful you all got out safely, wishing you all the very very best moving forward.”

Yvonne Page who also gave money wrote: “I’m still in shock and have been thinking of you all. I have donated what I can but will be looking out for some stuff I can spare for you all.”

In addition, a collection drive has been set up in the Aromantic Shop in Greshop Industrial Estate.

One worker said that even though the fire only happened yesterday they had already received several donations including blankets and outdoor clothing.

Drop-off times are from 9am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

A second collection point has been set up at the Royal British Legion Club on Tolbooth Street, with plenty of space for donations.

Organisers say that anything the family does not need will be given to local charity shops.