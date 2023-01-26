Buckie business owner wins national award for Newsagent of the Year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Moray newsagent has won a top national award.

David Robertson, owner of JP Pozzi in Buckie, has been named Newsagent of the Year at the 2023 Fed Awards in London this week.

He was commended for the shop’s “easy to shop range” and ever-evolving delivery service.

Mr Robertson said JP Pozzi Newsagents had faced challenges through the pandemic, like many businesses, and had to make some hard decisions.

He said: “We took the brave decision that less was more and have simplified both our newspaper and magazine offering, focusing on specific volume titles and highlighting our keep/ delivery service for titles that are more obscure.

“Our delivery service has continued to evolve over the last several years.

“We operate within the current town boundaries of Buckie but have swallowed up deliveries in Portgordon, Portessie, Cullen and the outlying country areas.

“All of these towns would have been left with no delivery at all if we had not implemented it and we use a mixed offering of 24 daily boys and girls and three drivers in vans.

“This allows us to get everything done.”

The business experienced many challenges throughout Covid but they managed to keep their daily sales around pre-pandemic levels which Mr Robertson said was “a major achievement”.

The Fed’s national president, Jason Birks, said: “David has rationalised his newspaper and magazine offering to focus on best-selling titles.

“That said, customers can still get their favourite read through his shop save or home news delivery offering.

“The result is an easy to shop range with top class displays and a delivery service that is growing constantly to satisfy orders from surrounding towns and villages.”