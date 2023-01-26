Buckie business owner wins national award for Newsagent of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Buckie business owner wins national award for Newsagent of the Year

By Lottie Hood
January 26, 2023, 6:29 pm Updated: January 26, 2023, 7:23 pm
David is pictured with Claire McDonald, retail channel manager from Menzies Distribution, which sponsored the award and Naga Munchetty, who hosted the ceremony. Image: The Fed
David is pictured with Claire McDonald, retail channel manager from Menzies Distribution, which sponsored the award and Naga Munchetty, who hosted the ceremony. Image: The Fed

A Moray newsagent has won a top national award.

David Robertson, owner of JP Pozzi in Buckie, has been named Newsagent of the Year at the 2023 Fed Awards in London this week.

He was commended for the shop’s “easy to shop range” and ever-evolving delivery service.

Mr Robertson said JP Pozzi Newsagents had faced challenges through the pandemic, like many businesses, and had to make some hard decisions.

He said: “We took the brave decision that less was more and have simplified both our newspaper and magazine offering, focusing on specific volume titles and highlighting our keep/ delivery service for titles that are more obscure.

“Our delivery service has continued to evolve over the last several years.

Picture left to right: Brandon Atchison, Billy Campbell, owner David Robertson, Lewis McKay, Nathan Pirie. Images: Jason Hedges.

“We operate within the current town boundaries of Buckie but have swallowed up deliveries in Portgordon, Portessie, Cullen and the outlying country areas.

“All of these towns would have been left with no delivery at all if we had not implemented it and we use a mixed offering of 24 daily boys and girls and three drivers in vans.

“This allows us to get everything done.”

The business experienced many challenges throughout Covid but they managed to keep their daily sales around pre-pandemic levels which Mr Robertson said was “a major achievement”.

The Fed’s national president, Jason Birks, said: “David has rationalised his newspaper and magazine offering to focus on best-selling titles.

“That said, customers can still get their favourite read through his shop save or home news delivery offering.

“The result is an easy to shop range with top class displays and a delivery service that is growing constantly to satisfy orders from surrounding towns and villages.”

