Bird flu confirmed in Grantown-on-Spey as protection and surveillance zone put in place

Bird flu has been discovered in the grounds of a popular bed and breakfast which closed its doors for the final time last week.

The Chief Veterinary Officer said the highly pathogenic avian influenza exists, or has in the previous 56 days, at The Dulaig in Grantown-on-Spey.

A protection zone of some 1.8miles has now been put in place. To further protect birds a surveillance zone of 6.8miles will monitor birds in the area.

The five-star B&B on on Seafield Avenue closed on January 19, with the owners describing it a “pleasure” to welcome guests to their home and garden over the last 14 years.

Birds must not be removed from the area

Birds within the protection zone must be isolated, and housed, and have no contact with other captive birds.

Owners of birds within the area will now need to keep records and inform the Scottish Ministers of birds’ change in health.

People visiting birds in the area must not remove birds or carcasses.

More than seven million captive birds have died of bird flu or been culled for disease control since an outbreak started in October 2021, the UK Government said.

Labour said the figures show the equivalent of 17,000 birds died or were culled every day and claimed the government has “failed to grip this crisis”.

How to spot avian flu

Avian influenza is a notifiable animal disease. If you suspect any type of avian influenza in poultry or captive birds you must report it immediately by contacting your local Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) Field Services Office.

Failure to do so is an offence.

An infected flock might show signs of respiratory distress, diarrhoea, a loss of appetite or a drop in egg production of more than 5%.

Signs of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI): Typically this form of the disease presents suddenly, often with very high mortality, with affected birds developing swollen heads, a blue colouration of the comb and wattles, dullness, lack of appetite, respiratory distress, diarrhoea and significant drop in egg production.

However, there can be considerable variation in the clinical picture and severity of the disease.