Portessie woodland legal challenge: Wildlife campaigner’s appeal over housing development heard at Court of Session

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Portessie woodland legal challenge: Wildlife campaigner’s appeal over housing development heard at Court of Session

By Sean McAngus
February 7, 2023, 5:04 pm Updated: February 7, 2023, 6:52 pm
Slochy woodlands case heard in Court of Session.
Slochy woodlands case heard in Court of Session.

A legal challenge against the approval of a small Moray housing development reached the Court of Session.

Robert Bruce wants to stop seven houses being built on Portessie woodland.

His campaign reached the Inner House of the Court of Session at Parliament House in Edinburgh.

Mr Bruce’s appeal was heard by three judges. The Lord President, Lord Carloway, sat with Lord Pentland and Lord Boyd of Duncansby.

In March 2020, an application from Morlich Homes to build seven houses on woodland adjacent to number 1-5 Station Road, Portessie, was approved by Moray Council’s planning review body.

Last year, lawyers representing the Save Slochy Woodlands campaign group member lodged an appeal to the Court of Session over the Moray local review body’s decision.

Our coverage of the dispute.

The developer had appealed against an earlier decision to refuse.

In a five to three vote, the scheme was approved.

This came despite it contravening six key policies in the Moray local development plan.

A majority of councillors agreed that this was an “acceptable departure” based on “community benefit”, in terms of housing and the school roll.

What happened in the hearing?

In the hearing, Mr Bruce was represented by Drummond Miller LLP.

The representative Scott Blair argued there was no attempt at any level to balance the community benefit and school roll against the policies of the local development plan.

He also raised concerns about the housing site being part of a small portion of the ENV5 green corridor within the Moray Local Development Plan 2020, known as the Slochy Woodlands.

He believed that councillors might have bypassed the concerns mentioned at the local review body meeting by planning officials.

Artist impression of the homes. Image: Morlich Homes

Meanwhile, DWF LLP’s Graham Dunlop who represented Moray Council said the school roll and need for local housing were “clear reasons” for approving the housing development.

He noted that there were only five objectors in the original planning application. Meanwhile the seven supporters in the application said more housing was needed.

He also raised concerns about Mr Bruce’s lack of participation in the planning process up until the statutory appeal.

A written judgment will be published at a later date.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Slochy woodlands case heard in Court of Session.
Scotia Homes upbeat about prospects despite cost-of-living woes
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
No Moray Council money available to reopen Cloddach bridge to motorists
Slochy woodlands case heard in Court of Session.
Michael Gove will visit Moray to give feedback on failed £18m Levelling Up bid
Slochy woodlands case heard in Court of Session.
Road signs and markings to be reviewed on A96 at Brodie amid safety concerns
Slochy woodlands case heard in Court of Session.
Cullen Skink World Championships returns to Moray for the first time in three years…
Slochy woodlands case heard in Court of Session.
Drunk man wandered into wrong house at 3am and told neighbour: 'You're dead'
Slochy woodlands case heard in Court of Session.
Drink-driving serviceman had to be restrained after trying to flee scene
Slochy woodlands case heard in Court of Session.
Weekend court roll – a depraved Dunelm pervert and a truth or dare sex…
Slochy woodlands case heard in Court of Session.
Elgin whisky shop changes approved as part of multi-million pound transformation, access track upgrade…
Slochy woodlands case heard in Court of Session.
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up

Most Read

1
Slochy woodlands case heard in Court of Session.
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
2
Slochy woodlands case heard in Court of Session.
Raiders make off with pocket watches from Aberdeen jewellery shop McCalls
3
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
4
Actors onstage during a production of The Rocky Horror Show
Check out which West End smash hits are heading for Aberdeen
5
Slochy woodlands case heard in Court of Session.
Macaroni pies and lobster gnocchi: BBC Scotland’s Eat the Town puts Fraserburgh food in…
6
Slochy woodlands case heard in Court of Session.
Aberdeen man named as person who died in Peterhead incident with two due in…
7
Slochy woodlands case heard in Court of Session.
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson reveals advice which got Bojan Miovski back on the…
8
Slochy woodlands case heard in Court of Session.
Pair sentenced over brutal Hazlehead high-rise stabbing
9
It could be good news for Aberdeen's Union Street but bad news for the Trinity Centre as Greggs plans a move onto the Granite Mile
Fresh blow for Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre as Greggs plans move onto Union Street
3
10
Historians refuse to give up hope that a missing Peterhead painting could be found
Mystery continues over missing Peterhead masterpiece with ‘no useful information’ unearthed one year on

More from Press and Journal

Slochy woodlands case heard in Court of Session.
Barry Robson had no part in Vicente Besuijen Aberdeen exit, as interim boss lifts…
Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to 'backing up' big wins at last
Slochy woodlands case heard in Court of Session.
Aberdeen Art Gallery introduces relaxed visitor sessions on Mondays
police speeding
Five drivers caught doing more than 100mph in Aberdeenshire during speed checks
Slochy woodlands case heard in Court of Session.
Deeside flyers: The Aboyne sisters battling for top flyball honours at Crufts
Slochy woodlands case heard in Court of Session.
Rush hour delays on A92 following crash near Charlestown flyover
Slochy woodlands case heard in Court of Session.
Have you seen this car? Aberdeen woman appealing for help to find vehicle stolen…
Slochy woodlands case heard in Court of Session.
Zen party: A first look at Culture, the 'only 100%-plant-based cafe' in Inverness
Slochy woodlands case heard in Court of Session.
Readers’ letters: Rising electric vehicle charging costs, Barry Robson as Dons interim manager and…
Slochy woodlands case heard in Court of Session.
Woman attacked friend's mum with prosecco bottle at afternoon drinks event

Editor's Picks

Most Commented