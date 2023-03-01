Moray Council storing £260,000 unused nursery units somewhere in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Moray Council storing £260,000 unused nursery units somewhere in Aberdeenshire

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
March 1, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 1, 2023, 8:22 am
£260k temporary nursery classrooms bought by Moray Council are being stored in Aberdeenshire. Image: DC Thomson

Two unused temporary nursery classrooms bought by Moray Council at a cost of £260,000 are being stored in Aberdeenshire.

The units were purchased so pre-school children from Aberlour Primary could move out to allow for a £900,000 upgrade to the building.

But they have been deemed not fit for purpose and will not be used to accommodate the children.

It has now emerged the units are being kept at a site in Aberdeenshire.

Useless nursery units

An inquiry into why the local authority spent £260,000 on the units was launched in February.

It was sparked by councillors raising concerns over procedures used by officers leading to the temporary classrooms being purchased.

A spokesperson said the council was not “comfortable” disclosing the exact location of the units for security reasons.

However, the cost of storing them has been “factored into” the overall price for the Aberlour nursery project.

A planning application for an outdoor nursery in a field next to the village’s cemetery was withdrawn in December.

Moray Council is storing the unused nursery units that cost £260,000 somewhere in Aberdeenshire. Image: Moray Council

But the temporary units were not included in that.

One was to be placed in the grounds of Aberlour Primary and the other at nearby Speyside High School.

However, that option did not meet with Care Commission guidance.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The original sites were within the grounds of Speyside High and Aberlour Primary.

“The modular units are currently in storage in Aberdeenshire.”

Not fit for purpose

Results of the investigation into the procurement of the classrooms will be reported to a meeting of the audit and scrutiny committee in May.

The Aberlour nursery children were to be moved to the temporary accommodation after this year’s Easter holidays for six months.

Work is ongoing to find a suitable solution so the nursery refurbishment can go ahead.

The upgrade is part of the council’s expansion of the early years service.

It is to provide 1,140 hours of childcare for three to five-year-olds and eligible two-year-olds.

