Moray Council storing £260,000 unused nursery units somewhere in Aberdeenshire

Two unused temporary nursery classrooms bought by Moray Council at a cost of £260,000 are being stored in Aberdeenshire.

The units were purchased so pre-school children from Aberlour Primary could move out to allow for a £900,000 upgrade to the building.

But they have been deemed not fit for purpose and will not be used to accommodate the children.

It has now emerged the units are being kept at a site in Aberdeenshire.

Useless nursery units

An inquiry into why the local authority spent £260,000 on the units was launched in February.

It was sparked by councillors raising concerns over procedures used by officers leading to the temporary classrooms being purchased.

A spokesperson said the council was not “comfortable” disclosing the exact location of the units for security reasons.

However, the cost of storing them has been “factored into” the overall price for the Aberlour nursery project.

A planning application for an outdoor nursery in a field next to the village’s cemetery was withdrawn in December.

But the temporary units were not included in that.

One was to be placed in the grounds of Aberlour Primary and the other at nearby Speyside High School.

However, that option did not meet with Care Commission guidance.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The original sites were within the grounds of Speyside High and Aberlour Primary.

“The modular units are currently in storage in Aberdeenshire.”

Not fit for purpose

Results of the investigation into the procurement of the classrooms will be reported to a meeting of the audit and scrutiny committee in May.

The Aberlour nursery children were to be moved to the temporary accommodation after this year’s Easter holidays for six months.

Work is ongoing to find a suitable solution so the nursery refurbishment can go ahead.

The upgrade is part of the council’s expansion of the early years service.

It is to provide 1,140 hours of childcare for three to five-year-olds and eligible two-year-olds.