Project Wingman: Charity celebrates three years and reveals permanent lounge at Dr Gray’s

Emma Henderson set up Project Wingman as the UK plunged into lockdown.

By Sean McAngus
Project Wingman co-founder Emma Henderson pictured with Dr Gray's Liz Tait is delight to see permanent lounge at the Elgin hospital. Image: Design team/ Sean McAngus
Project Wingman co-founder Emma Henderson pictured with Dr Gray's Liz Tait is delight to see permanent lounge at the Elgin hospital. Image: Design team/ Sean McAngus

Around three years ago, Emma Henderson set up Project Wingman as the UK was plunged into lockdown.

Grounded by the pandemic, the Easyjet pilot co-founded the charity with British Airways counterpart Dave Fielding and Professor Rob Bor.

Part of its function was to give furloughed airline staff a sense of purpose.

Under the programme, they arranged makeshift airport-style first class lounges for exhausted NHS staff dealing with the grim coronavirus frontline.

Spare rooms across UK hospitals – such as Dr Gray’s in Elgin – were transformed into lounges. There, volunteers served refreshments and offered a friendly chat to NHS workers facing the daily stresses of battling Covid.

What is happening with Project Wingman?

The charity continues to help people across the country – but now some things have become more permanent.

Mrs Henderson  said: “We aren’t just a Covid charity, we are promoting mental well-being and helping NHS and other Blue Light Staff.

“The need for well-being support is even greater now than it ever was before”

“Looking after the well-being of employees is an essential part of running a successful hospital and has a direct impact on improved patient care.

“We continue to be contacted by people who have benefitted from our lounges and the buses.”

Former airline pilot Emma Henderson who stays in Kinloss, co-founded Project Wingman.

The former airline pilot is delight to see the lounge at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin become a permanent fixture.

An old storage room has been transformed into a comfortable and relaxing space for staff to rest away from the busy corridors and wards.

See images of the lounge:

 

Chair in the lounge.
Decorations in the room.
Spot for staff to relax.

She also hailed Dr Gray’s head clinical and care governance Liz Tait as a “driving force” behind Project Wingman coming to Elgin.

Mrs Henderson, who spent 29 years in the aviation industry added: “It means a lot to me personally too as this is where all my children were born”

“The long-term ambition with the charity is to have six buses out on the road.”

Meanwhile, next month, one of Project Wingman’s bus is coming to NHS Highland to support staff.

What Project Wingman’s buses look like.

‘Major boost for Dr Gray’s staff’

Liz Tait said: “It has been very welcome. “It is a nice relaxing area for all staff away from the clinic areas.

“We are hoping to add more things to the room like a kettle.

“The wellbeing of our staff is really important.”

Click here to read my in-depth interview with Emma Henderson about the charity and her airline career.

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Elgin? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
