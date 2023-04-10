Caley Thistle fan view: A comfortable victory helps play-off push

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle picked up another three points on Saturday against a club that has failed to beat them in over two decades.

Raith’s record against Inverness is unbelievably bad, to an extent I struggle to get my head around it.

At no point on Saturday, after the home team got their noses in front, did it look like the visitors’ luck was going to change.

Two good goals in fairly quick succession did the damage.

The first came when Rovers were dispossessed in the middle of the park and Caley Thistle were able to move the ball forwards quickly, finding Jay Henderson on the right edge of the penalty area who finished with aplomb.

🙌 The goals from yesterday's 2-0 win against Raith Rovers 🎯 Jay Henderson with the opener 💥 Great finish from Nathan Shaw to make it 2-0! pic.twitter.com/47NI9z1fQh — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 9, 2023

Just a few minutes later, after a spell of Inverness pressure, the ball broke to Nathan Shaw who thundered it into the back of the net. From then on Caley Thistle looked comfortable.

Yet, there was a real low-key feel to the game both on the pitch and in the stands. Not a yellow card was shown, which was nice to see on one hand but unusual, and perhaps says something about the intensity of the game.

It wasn’t a meaningless end of season game, but at times it felt like it was.

Yet, three points are three points and I would have very happily settled for a 2-0 win before the game started.

Inverness still have an outside chance of making the play-offs thanks to three wins on the trot.

However, they are where they are in the Championship because they have been so inconsistent this season.

That needs to change if they are to have any chance of fighting their way into the top four.