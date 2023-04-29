GALLERY: Junior Highland Games held at Gordonstoun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

GALLERY: Junior Highland Games held at Gordonstoun

Schoolchildren competed in several events including the caber toss and haggis hurling.

By Ross Hempseed
Kids battle it out on the slippery pole representing their school at the Junior Highland Games. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Kids battle it out on the slippery pole representing their school at the Junior Highland Games. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Schools across Moray and the Central Belt competed at this year’s Junior Highland Games at Gordonstoun.

Seventeen schools took part in an “exciting competition” under the watchful eye of Chieftain John Beattie, BBC Radio Scotland presenter and former Scotland International rugby player.

Each school marched into the competition area under handmade banners showcasing school support, and from there, Mr Beattie delivered a speech opening the games.

Gordonstoun is perhaps most known as the first school to educate a future monarch when King Charles III attended back in 1962.

Like his father Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh before him and his siblings Andrew and Edward.

While she never attended Gordonstoun as a student, Princess Anne currently holds the title of Warden at the school and often visits when in Moray.

The Junior Highland Games included fun events like the caber toss, hurling the haggis, slippery pole and tug o’ war.

17 schools took part in this year’s Highland games.

Monty Bennet of Cargilfield and Steve Whyte of Portgordon Primary School battle it out before Monty succumbs and falls off the pole. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

One highlight was the slippery pole where competitors straddled a horizontal pole and attempted to knock their opponent off with a bag.

There were also piping and dancing competitions, delighting the crowds of spectators and family members on the Gordonstoun lawn.

The event was also raising funds for two charities, the Moray In-shore Rescue Organisation and Moray School Bank.

Home baking, with hot food available from the BBQ and pizza oven, had all the kids lining up with adults able to indulge in some shopping, with several stalls on the grounds.

Here are some of the best photos from the Junior Highland Games at Gordonstoun.

Chieftain John Beattie welcomed competitors and guests to the Junior Highland Games at Gordonstoun. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Amy Humphrey (11) of Alves Primary School competes in Throw a Wellie competition. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Schools including Applecross and Portgordon took part. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The Gordonstoun School Pipe Band leads the competitors from the various schools taking part on to the field. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Steve Whyte of Portgordon is defeated in the slippery pole by Aidan Marshall of Applegrove. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Pearl Hay (11) of Hopeman Primary School competes in the Throw a Wellie competition. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Highland Dancing displays at the Junior Highland Games. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Seventeen schools took part in this year’s Junior Highland Games. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Matt Whyte (12) of Portgordon Primary School in the Tossing the Caber. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
All smiles, the pupils of Cargilfield School, Edinburgh compete in the tug o’ war. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The Mortlach Primary School team take part in the tug o’ war competition. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Kayla Wright (3) of Huntly and Anna Smith (2) of Cairnie enjoy their time on the dancing boards. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Laura Smith with her daughter Anna (2) who was also dancing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Hopeman Primary school compete then celebrate their heat victory in the tug o’ war. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Some of the youngest competitors took the dance floor for the Highland dancing displays. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The games included Highland dancing and pipe band championships. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Each school held up a banner representing their school at the games. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Schoolchildren were given a rousing welcome by the Gordonstoun Pipe Band. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
St Sylvesters Primary School, Elgin compete in the tug o’ war. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

