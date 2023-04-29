GALLERY: Junior Highland Games held at Gordonstoun

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Schools across Moray and the Central Belt competed at this year’s Junior Highland Games at Gordonstoun.

Seventeen schools took part in an “exciting competition” under the watchful eye of Chieftain John Beattie, BBC Radio Scotland presenter and former Scotland International rugby player.

Each school marched into the competition area under handmade banners showcasing school support, and from there, Mr Beattie delivered a speech opening the games.

Gordonstoun is perhaps most known as the first school to educate a future monarch when King Charles III attended back in 1962.

Like his father Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh before him and his siblings Andrew and Edward.

While she never attended Gordonstoun as a student, Princess Anne currently holds the title of Warden at the school and often visits when in Moray.

The Junior Highland Games included fun events like the caber toss, hurling the haggis, slippery pole and tug o’ war.

One highlight was the slippery pole where competitors straddled a horizontal pole and attempted to knock their opponent off with a bag.

There were also piping and dancing competitions, delighting the crowds of spectators and family members on the Gordonstoun lawn.

The event was also raising funds for two charities, the Moray In-shore Rescue Organisation and Moray School Bank.

Home baking, with hot food available from the BBQ and pizza oven, had all the kids lining up with adults able to indulge in some shopping, with several stalls on the grounds.

Here are some of the best photos from the Junior Highland Games at Gordonstoun.