Lossiemouth High School pitch covered in gull mess sealed off with goals and tape

Unsightly mess from one of Moray’s gull colonies has made a large section of the artificial sports pitch at Lossiemouth High School unplayable.

The 3G surface in the town has been splattered with droppings with feathers also scattered across the pitch.

Red and white safety tape has been stretched across the field with goals also used to block off half of the pitch.

Two thirds of the pitch has been deemed unplayable by the local authority.

Moray Council currently charges £65 per hour for users to hire the full pitch for games or activities.

This morning about 12 gulls could be seen settled on their favourite side of the pitch while there were none at the other end. A few were also settled on other other side of the perimeter fence.

Notorious location in Lossiemouth for gulls

A council spokeswoman said: “Two-thirds of the astro pitch at Lossiemouth is currently unplayable due to the level of seagull droppings. Groups have been relocated to the grass pitches where possible to minimise disruption but some community bookings will need to be cancelled until the pitch can be cleaned and reopened.

“Lossiemouth is the only one of the council’s pitches which has a significant problem with seagulls and we are working with a licenced pest control company to introduce measures to keep the gulls away so the pitch can continue to be enjoyed by the community.

“Our efforts to deter the gulls from gathering on the pitch overnight have been put at risk by an individual who has deliberately tampered with the temporary sonic scarer.

“A new device which cannot be interfered with has now been put in place and we are also exploring a number of other longer term measures to keep the pitches clean. We are happy to speak to any member of the community who may have a concern about the measures being used to keep the pitch clear of seagulls.”

The area near Lossiemouth High School is notorious for gulls with the town’s large Co-op store also being nearby.

Last year The Press and Journal visited the area at 3am to hear the noise being made by the birds through the night.

Meanwhile, residents have also been left “bloodied and bruised” after being attacked by gulls outside the shop.

However, Moray Council has no legal duty to address the problem and herring gulls remain a protected species in Scotland due to the impact on their native habitats.