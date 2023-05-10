No HMRC penalty for Moray Council over failure to declare £85k VAT bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No HMRC penalty for Moray Council over failure to declare £85k VAT bill

The bill came from income received from selling recycled paper.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Moray Council will not have to pay a penalty for failing to declare more than £85,000 of VAT.

An internal audit into the local authority’s domestic waste collection highlighted the issue.

Incorrect accounting resulted in the oversight.

Members of the audit and scrutiny committee were told this week that HM Revenue and Customs were not imposing a penalty charge for the omission.

Agreements are in place with external contractors who buy recyclable materials, which generates income for the council.

However the audit found no payments have been made for plastics collected.

Also, there was no contract in place between the authority and the organisation recycling aluminium and steel cans.

Speyside Glenlivet councillor David Gordon.</p> <p>

Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet David Gordon said he was “disappointed” no money had been made on recycling plastics.

Head of environmental and commercial services Nicola Moss said the quality of the material was the reason behind it.

As there is so much plastic to sort, staff are unable to separate out the poorer quality items.

Also if more people were employed, the money generated would not be enough to cover that cost.

Mrs Moss said the recycling service had been a “victim of its own success”.

The scope of the audit carried out earlier this year, was to review systems and procedures to ensure the most effective and efficient use of resources.

It also reviewed arrangements for disposing of recyclable materials.

Recommendations include providing documents for VAT applicable income to the payment section, and formalising an agreement with the contractor dealing with cans.

Also, there will be a review of the plastic recycling arrangements to see if haulage costs can be reduced and the quality of material improved.

Officers will be reminded to check workers’ time sheets before they are sent to payroll.

A contingency plans will also be agreed to ensure continuous delivery of the service in times of disruption.

The council collects waste and recyclables from around 46,000 households at a cost of £3.1 million a year.

