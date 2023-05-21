New life for former Forres tackle shop, consent to operate Buckie guest house and treatment shed for Speyside distillery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New life for former Forres tackle shop, consent to operate Buckie guest house and treatment shed for Speyside distillery

Time for our weekly planning round-up.

By Sean McAngus
New life for tackle shop proposed.

Welcome to our weekly update of planning applications reviewed by Moray Council.

Proposals to replace a porch at a B-listed building near an abbey will go ahead.

New life could be breathed into an old tackle shop in the Forres town centre.

Let’s start with a bed and breakfast owner seeking retrospective consent to operate a guest house in Buckie. This move comes after she discovered planning approval was required.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: Consent for Buckie guest house

Kintrae Bed and Breakfast owner Jackie Shearer is seeking retrospective consent to operate a guest house.

The Victorian property on 39 East Church Street in Buckie has four bedrooms.

There are three en-suite bedrooms and a triple bedroom.

Kintrae Bed and Breakfast in Buckie.

According to the documents, she and her husband Mike didn’t realise any planning was required.

This discovery was made after preparing an application for the new Scottish Government short term lease license.

She explained: “The house was run as a bed and breakfast when we bought it on 19 February in 2016 and we have continued to run it as such not realising any planning was required.

“No physical work is needed.

“Planning permission to run as a guest house is required to apply for the new Scottish Government short term lease license.

“It has been running as a registered business for seven years and the house has been a guest house since at least 2011.”

APPROVED: Porch to be replaced on listed building

Priory Lodge at Pluscarden near Elgin.

The existing porch will be removed and rebuild with like for like replacement for a B listed building near Pluscarden Abbey.

Listed building consent has been approved for the repairs at the Priory Lodge.

It comes as the porch has become unstable and several inspections over the past five years have led to fears it could collapse.

Gleeson Historic Building Consultants represented the Pluscarden Monastic Community in the application.

It is damaged and needs sorted.

APPROVED: Speyside treatment shed

Glenfarclas distillery. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Glenfarclas Distillery will build a treatment shed.

In 1973, the business in Ballindalloch was one of the first distilleries in Scotland to open a dedicated visitor centre.

The firm was represented by Colin Thompson Chartered Architect in the application.

The distillery was described as a “huge bonus” to the local economy.

SUBMITTED: New purpose for tackle shop

A former tackle shop could be turned into a child-friendly cafe.

Last year, the Forres Tackle Shop closed its doors after owner Peter Boulton retired.

Old tackle shop in Forres.

Now Anna Kanafek wants to breathe new life into the building at 97D High Street.

She is proposing a small cafe.

She wants to create a place where parents can enjoy a cuppa with a piece of cake while their children play in a safe environment.

The proposals include the office space being converted into a small kitchen.

This new cafe will serve items like soup, cake, hot drinks, sandwiches and paninis.

A general view of Forres High Street featuring the Tolbooth. Councillors have urged planners to remember parking for those who need to use cars in their regeneration plans.
Forres High Street. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

[[title]]

[[text]]

