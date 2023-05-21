New life for former Forres tackle shop, consent to operate Buckie guest house and treatment shed for Speyside distillery

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Welcome to our weekly update of planning applications reviewed by Moray Council.

Proposals to replace a porch at a B-listed building near an abbey will go ahead.

New life could be breathed into an old tackle shop in the Forres town centre.

Let’s start with a bed and breakfast owner seeking retrospective consent to operate a guest house in Buckie. This move comes after she discovered planning approval was required.

SUBMITTED: Consent for Buckie guest house

Kintrae Bed and Breakfast owner Jackie Shearer is seeking retrospective consent to operate a guest house.

The Victorian property on 39 East Church Street in Buckie has four bedrooms.

There are three en-suite bedrooms and a triple bedroom.

According to the documents, she and her husband Mike didn’t realise any planning was required.

This discovery was made after preparing an application for the new Scottish Government short term lease license.

She explained: “The house was run as a bed and breakfast when we bought it on 19 February in 2016 and we have continued to run it as such not realising any planning was required.

“No physical work is needed.

“Planning permission to run as a guest house is required to apply for the new Scottish Government short term lease license.

“It has been running as a registered business for seven years and the house has been a guest house since at least 2011.”

APPROVED: Porch to be replaced on listed building

The existing porch will be removed and rebuild with like for like replacement for a B listed building near Pluscarden Abbey.

Listed building consent has been approved for the repairs at the Priory Lodge.

It comes as the porch has become unstable and several inspections over the past five years have led to fears it could collapse.

Gleeson Historic Building Consultants represented the Pluscarden Monastic Community in the application.

APPROVED: Speyside treatment shed

Glenfarclas Distillery will build a treatment shed.

In 1973, the business in Ballindalloch was one of the first distilleries in Scotland to open a dedicated visitor centre.

The firm was represented by Colin Thompson Chartered Architect in the application.

SUBMITTED: New purpose for tackle shop

A former tackle shop could be turned into a child-friendly cafe.

Last year, the Forres Tackle Shop closed its doors after owner Peter Boulton retired.

Now Anna Kanafek wants to breathe new life into the building at 97D High Street.

She is proposing a small cafe.

She wants to create a place where parents can enjoy a cuppa with a piece of cake while their children play in a safe environment.

The proposals include the office space being converted into a small kitchen.

This new cafe will serve items like soup, cake, hot drinks, sandwiches and paninis.

